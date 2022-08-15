BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville learned that there were more dead trees in the Barnesville Memorial Park than first thought. Village Administrator Roger Deal told Village Council that Greg Bahmer of Triple B Trucking removed 140 dead trees from the Park Trail. At first, he marked only 70 trees to be removed. However, after looking closer, there were more trees that needed to be removed. Deal said Bahmer did not charge more and kept the bill at $16,500 for the tree removal.

BARNESVILLE, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO