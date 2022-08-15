Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
Boil order lifted in Guernsey County along State Route 313
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has lifted a boil order for State Route 313. The order had affected the area from Nighthawk Road going east to Russell Road.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
Your Radio Place
Barnesville Village Council discusses trees in the village
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville learned that there were more dead trees in the Barnesville Memorial Park than first thought. Village Administrator Roger Deal told Village Council that Greg Bahmer of Triple B Trucking removed 140 dead trees from the Park Trail. At first, he marked only 70 trees to be removed. However, after looking closer, there were more trees that needed to be removed. Deal said Bahmer did not charge more and kept the bill at $16,500 for the tree removal.
Your Radio Place
Ohio River Fest planned for Saturday in Powhatan Point
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio – The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the Ohio River Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Powhatan Point Marina from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will feature a chance to win a Lifetime Kayak, Ozark Trail cooler stuffed with $300 worth of camping gear or a $250 fishing kit!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Your Radio Place
Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Your Radio Place
I-70 Westbound ramp to State Route 209 exit in Cambridge expected to reopen Tuesday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – In what was expected to last into October, the I-70 Westbound to State Route 209 ramp onto Southgate Parkway in Cambridge is set to reopen tomorrow (August 16). The project has been widening the ramp and improving the traffic signal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb squad requested to Nelsonville after officials say an “explosive device” was found inside a vehicle
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — An explosives removal team is en route to Nelsonville following the discovery of an explosive device inside a vehicle. According to city officials, Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets is currently closed until further notice. Residents are asked to stay clear of the area. The...
Your Radio Place
Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department
SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
Your Radio Place
St. Clairsville Ohio State Highway Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint for Saturday
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI check point will be held in Belmont County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI – related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.” Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, commander of the St. Clairsville Post said, ‘State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.” The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.
Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County
The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
Comments / 0