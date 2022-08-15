CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag

Read full article on original website
Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when US emergency ends
BOISE — Since January 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and, as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed. Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that...
125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
CONNELLY: Lots of action when hummers are in camp
I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.
Idaho State Police to transition away from Dodge Chargers after car maker goes electric
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023. It's planning to move the model to electric. This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one...
Whitson, Barbara
Barbara Nell Whitson, 90, of St. Anthony, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a short illness. She was born March 6, 1932, in Shamrock, TX., to James Tommie Brooks and Jesse Lee Brooks. Barbara grew up in Texola, OK., where she received her formal education and graduated from high school. She married John Whitson in 1953. They moved to Fairbanks, AK. in 1955 after John enlisted in the U.S. Army. They moved back to Oklahoma in 1958 and welcomed their first-born son John Mark, to their family. In 1963 they moved to Colorado Springs where a second son Barry, was born. Afterward they lived in Baker NV., Pleasant Grove UT, Winthrop WA., and finally St. Anthony ID. Barbara was a professional banker working at several banks in various cities including Erick OK, Fairbanks AK, Sayre OK, Stillwater OK, Colorado Springs CO, Pleasant Grove UT, and St Anthony ID. Barbara was also an excellent cook, she loved to sew, she enjoyed square dancing, collecting antiques and was an avid painter. She also enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Safford, AZ with her many friends there. But most of all she loved her family. She is survived by sons Mark (Shauna) Whitson of Layton, Utah, and Barry (Terri) Whitson of Idaho Falls. She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends to Barbara’s home in St. Anthony on Saturday, August 27, from 1-3 pm for a celebration of her life. Barbara Whitson.
