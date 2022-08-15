CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag

Barbara Nell Whitson, 90, of St. Anthony, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a short illness. She was born March 6, 1932, in Shamrock, TX., to James Tommie Brooks and Jesse Lee Brooks. Barbara grew up in Texola, OK., where she received her formal education and graduated from high school. She married John Whitson in 1953. They moved to Fairbanks, AK. in 1955 after John enlisted in the U.S. Army. They moved back to Oklahoma in 1958 and welcomed their first-born son John Mark, to their family. In 1963 they moved to Colorado Springs where a second son Barry, was born. Afterward they lived in Baker NV., Pleasant Grove UT, Winthrop WA., and finally St. Anthony ID. Barbara was a professional banker working at several banks in various cities including Erick OK, Fairbanks AK, Sayre OK, Stillwater OK, Colorado Springs CO, Pleasant Grove UT, and St Anthony ID. Barbara was also an excellent cook, she loved to sew, she enjoyed square dancing, collecting antiques and was an avid painter. She also enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Safford, AZ with her many friends there. But most of all she loved her family. She is survived by sons Mark (Shauna) Whitson of Layton, Utah, and Barry (Terri) Whitson of Idaho Falls. She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends to Barbara’s home in St. Anthony on Saturday, August 27, from 1-3 pm for a celebration of her life. Barbara Whitson.

SAINT ANTHONY, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO