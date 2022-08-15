Read full article on original website
Grilled Halibut with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Process bell peppers, garlic, vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper in a food processor or blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl; whisk in oil. Measure 1 cup sauce into a large ziplock plastic bag; add halibut fillets. Seal bag; turn to coat fillets in sauce. Let marinate in refrigerator 20 minutes. Reserve remaining sauce for serving.
Flaky Andouille and Callaloo Hand Pies with Red Pepper Sambal
Preheat oven to broil with rack 5 inches from broiler. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Broil peppers, rotating frequently, until just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stems, then roughly chop. Place peppers, onion, tomatoes, and habanero chile in a food processor and pulse into a coarsely chopped puree. Set aside.
Salmon Croquettes with Creole Aïoli
Wipe skillet clean. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter to skillet, and melt over medium. Add celery and white and light green scallion parts; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add paprika mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to salmon in bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to skillet, and melt over medium. Add crushed crackers; cook, stirring and tossing occasionally, until toasted and dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to salmon mixture in bowl. Remove skillet from heat, and wipe clean.
Halloumi-and-Vegetable Skewers with Pomegranate-Tahini Sauce
Whisk together tahini, oil, 5 tablespoons orange juice, pomegranate molasses, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl until emulsified and smooth. Measure 1/2 cup sauce into a small bowl; cover and store in refrigerator until ready to use or up to 5 days. Thread bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and Halloumi evenly onto wooden skewers. Place skewers on a large baking sheet, and brush evenly with remaining sauce (about 1/2 cup) in medium bowl. Let stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.
Prawn-and-Chorizo Fried Rice
Thinly slice scallions, separating white and light green parts from dark green parts. Set aside. Add 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil to wok. Add garlic; cook over high, stirring often, until garlic begins to brown, about 30 seconds. Add prawns, chorizo, and scallion whites and light green parts; cook, stirring often, until prawns begin to turn pink, about 1 minute. Add chile-garlic sauce; cook, stirring often, for 30 seconds.
Sour Cherry Mezcal Margarita
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together cherries and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 10 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, scrape fruit and any juices on baking sheet into a food processor or a blender; pulse until smooth, 8 to 10 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Discard solids. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups sour cherry puree, enough for 10 cocktails.)
recipesgram.com
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
Apricot-Nectarine Julep
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together apricots, nectarines, and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in an even layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Let cool 5 minutes. Scrape fruit and any liquid on baking sheet into a food processor or blender; pulse until smooth, 5 to 8 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups apricot-nectarine puree, enough for 8 cocktails.)
Pão de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread)
Combine oil, milk, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Immediately pour oil mixture into tapioca mixture in stand mixer, all at once, and turn the mixer on at low speed. Beat until dough is smooth and starch is completely incorporated, about 2 minutes. (There will be some oil left in bottom of bowl.)
Leg of Lamb Cooked Over New Potatoes with Spicy Mint-Rum Sauce
Preheat oven to 450°F. Finely chop garlic on a cutting board; sprinkle with thyme and lavender. Using the flat side of a chef's knife, smash garlic mixture until a coarse paste forms. Using the tip of a sharp paring knife, make about 15 (1/2-inch-wide, 3/4-inch-deep) incisions all over lamb leg. Stuff garlic mixture evenly into holes (about 1/4 teaspoon mixture each). Set aside.
Basil-and-Corn Cornmeal Waffles
Whisk together buttermilk, 2 of the eggs, and 2 tablespoons of the honey in a medium bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to cornmeal mixture, and stir until just combined. Stir in cooled butter until combined. Fold in corn and 1 tablespoon each of the basil and chives. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Plum Gin Fizz
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together plums and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 10 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Let cool 5 minutes. Scrape fruit and any liquid on baking sheet into a food processor or blender; pulse until smooth, 5 to 8 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl, pressing puree using a rubber spatula. (This may take about 10 minutes.) Discard pulp. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups plum puree, enough for 9 cocktails.)
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Maple-Mustard Marinade
Whisk together maple syrup, oil, mustards, salt, and allspice in a small bowl. Measure 1/2 cup sauce into a large ziplock plastic bag. Cover and store remaining sauce in bowl (about 1/2 cup) in refrigerator until ready to use or up to 5 days. Add chicken to sauce in ziplock bag; seal bag, and turn to coat chicken in sauce. Let marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
Chicken Soup with Ginger and Cilantro
Combine chicken pieces, broth, cilantro stems, scallions, ginger, and salt in a large saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a gentle simmer. Simmer, undisturbed, until chicken is cooked through and is easily shredded, 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer chicken pieces to a plate. Let chicken stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes, then shred into bite-size pieces; set aside. While chicken is cooling, increase heat under pan to medium-high, and bring broth mixture to a boil. Boil, undisturbed, until liquid has reduced by one-third, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let cool slightly, about 3 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large heatproof bowl; discard solids.
How to Cook with Citric Acid, According to a Pastry Chef
Throughout her video cooking series Pastries with Paola, pastry chef Paola Velez has shared all kinds of delicious treats, from Hummingbird Cream Puffs to Black and Ruby Cookies. If you've been following along, you might have noticed an ingredient she uses to give dishes extra oomph — citric acid. It brings brightness to her Italian Buttercream, adds tang to the coating for Tamarind Jelly Candies, and also gives the candied oranges on this cake a sour twist. She calls the ingredient "a game changer." But if you've never worked with it, you probably have some questions about where to start. Velez shared her tips for cooking with citric acid, and explained why it's a key ingredient to have in your pantry.
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
Borscht with Buttermilk and Grated Cucumber
Using large holes of a box grater, grate cucumber into beet mixture in bowl. Add 1 cup cold water, scallions, dill, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt; gently stir until mixture is combined. Add buttermilk in 2 additions, gently stirring and folding until soup turns fuchsia and is evenly colored. Stir in additional salt and pepper to taste. (The soup should be assertively seasoned.)
Fiadone (Corsican Cheesecake) with Chestnut Honey and Figs
Place brocciu cheese in a colander lined with a layer of cheesecloth, and fold cheesecloth over cheese to cover. Place a saucer or small plate directly on top of cheese, and place a weight (such as a 28-ounce can) on plate. Place colander over a large bowl or a drain pan, and let cheese drain in refrigerator overnight (12 hours).
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Place clams, water, and wine in a medium-size Dutch oven. Cover and bring to a simmer over medium-high; simmer until clams have opened, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard any clams that did not open. Set a fine mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth over a large heatproof bowl; pour clam mixture through strainer into bowl. Remove half of the clams from shells, and roughly chop (you'll have about 1/4 cup). Reserve remaining clams in shell and clam broth separately (you'll have about 5 cups broth). Rinse Dutch oven, and wipe dry.
