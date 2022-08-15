Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
oilcity.news
Wyoming family asking for help after 12-year-old girl gets shot in eye with airsoft pellet
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander family is asking for some help paying for a surgery to remove a pellet from a 12-year-old’s eye after she was accidentally shot with an airsoft gun on Saturday. Nicole Miller said in a GoFundMe that the family was hanging out at City...
svinews.com
Single vehicle accident knocks out power to Thayne area residents
Lower Valley Energy customers were without power for a short time on Tuesday, August 16 after a single vehicle accident knocked down a power line. The responding officer with the Wyoming High Patrol told SVI News that the accident occurred on Highway 89 about mile marker 102, near Kearsley Nursery north of Thayne.
