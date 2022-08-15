ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI confirms Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger in ‘Rust’ set shooting

The FBI investigation on the tragic death of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust,’ involving Alec Balwin , has officially been concluded. The report reveals that the firearm could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled, however this differs from the statement the actor gave after the incident took place.

A ballistics analysis of the evidence was conducted, and a forensic report obtained by ABC News details that the firearm used “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

Baldwin had previously said that he had not pulled the trigger of the gun he was holding on the set of the film in New Mexico, declaring that he had “no idea” why a live round was in the firearm. The actor had the gun in his hands when a live round struck the filmmaker’s chest and then hit the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was treated for his injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hKuc_0hI39SIo00 GettyImages

The 64-year-old Hollywood star has been involved in a series of lawsuits after the incident, including one filed by Hayla’s husband Matthew. However Baldwin has stated in court that there is an indemnification clause in his contract that protects him from any liability.

The FBI report has been long awaited by detectives in charge of the case, as it could be considered for potential charges.

Related
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Reacts to FBI Report Finding He May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

Nearly a year after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, the FBI released a forensic report about the incident. In their report, they determined that the gun that was discharged on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger. Now, a lawyer for Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun and previously claimed that he did not pull the trigger, has released a statement about the FBI's report.
OK! Magazine

Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene

While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.AMBER HEARD...
In Touch Weekly

Ariana Biermann’s DUI Arrest: Mugshot, Court Updates, Mom Kim Zolciak’s Reaction and More

With Don’t Be Tardy alum Ariana Biermann‘s DUI arrest, her mugshot has since been released, the reality star’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann has broken her silence about her daughter’s trouble with the law and new information has come to light about Biermann’s cooperation with authorities. Keep reading for the complete details on the Bravo star’s arrest.
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals ‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death

Lindsey Pearlman, the actress known for her roles on Empire, Chicago Justice, and General Hospital, died of sodium nitrite toxicity in a death now deemed a suicide, according to People magazine. Citing an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the magazine reports that the coroner also found “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in Pearlman’s system. The 43-year-old actress was reported missing by family back in February, and shortly after, she was found dead in a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” her husband, Vance Smith, announced in a heartbreaking post on Instagram at the time.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at People
People in New York are afraid to go to work as a result of the recent string of horrific attacks

On April 13, in New York City, people can be seen walking past a subway stop in the middle of Manhattan. In a recent report of David Gura, after a string of high-profile attacks recently, many of the city's top CEOs report that their employees are expressing concern about going back to work. These CEOs say that their employees are afraid to return to work.
‘Rust’ Shooting Couldn’t Have Occurred ‘Without a Pull of the Trigger,’ FBI Concludes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has concluded that the firearm that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” could not have fired “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.” According to an FBI reported obtained by ABC News, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.” Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of the Western, was holding the firearm at the time of the incident last October. Baldwin has stated that he was under the impression that he was holding a “cold gun” — one...
