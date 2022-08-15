ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent on August 15. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

On August 15, Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign.

He last played in the NBA in 2020 for the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves, and averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Last season, he appeared in 19 G League games, and averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

He is still only 30-years-old.

In addition to the Timberwolves and Hawks, he has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.

With the Trail Blazers, he was at one point a very solid role player.

During the 2016 offseason, he signed a deal that paid him $75 million over four-years.

In 2017, he averaged 10.7 points per game on an incredible 44.4% shooting from the three-point range.

The following season he averaged a career-high 13.2 points per game in his first season with the Nets.

However, he would only play in the NBA for more two seasons after that.

In a league that is so reliant on shooting, Crabbe would still make sense for a team to pick up.

His career-shooting percentage from the three-point range is a very impressive 38.7%.

In addition to that, he simply is not an old player.

At his age, he is still in his prime years as a pro athlete.

On May 31, Hoops Rumor's JD Shaw reported that Crabbe was among several players at a free-agent mini camp for the Utah Jazz.

Shaw on May 31: "The Utah Jazz are holding a free-agent mini camp today, which will include notable G League players Justin Tillman and Craig Randall II, @HoopsRumors has learned. Tillman made the All-NBA G League First Team this year, while Randall was named the G League’s Most Improved Player."

Shaw on May 31: "Among the other participants: Alize Johnson, Allen Crabbe, Carlik Jones, Chris Silva, Jared Wilson-Frame, Kevon Harris, Louis King, Patrick McCaw, TJ Leaf, Tyler Johnson and Wesley Iwundu."

Comments / 6

Howard Davis
3d ago

Hey a lesson learned. If you aint really special and get traded when the tems want, better hold on to that money. Your days are numbered. Too much talent oit there someone is chasing your spot. As Sachel Page said " don't look back at whats chasing you cause it might catch you.

Reply
3
Jeb Stuart
3d ago

😆🤣 I remember Crabbe. Yet another glaring example of the NBA being a joke sports league 😝.

Reply
6
