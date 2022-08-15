Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Bohlen Expected To Be Named Town Administrator In Berlin
BERLIN– Berlin officials are expected to announce Mary Bohlen as the new town administrator on Monday. Bohlen, a longtime town employee, has served as acting town administrator since the departure of Jeff Fleetwood in April. The agenda for Monday’s town council meeting includes an announcement regarding administrative vacancies from...
The Dispatch
Berlin’s A&E District Secures $17K State Grant
BERLIN– A $17,000 grant is expected to support public art in the Berlin Arts and Entertainment District. The Maryland State Arts Council awarded the Berlin Arts and Entertainment District a $17,089 grant to assist with public art and related events in the downtown district. “We’re really focused on live...
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
The Dispatch
Adjustments Planned For Glen Riddle Treatment Plant
BERLIN – Changes will soon be underway at the Glen Riddle Wastewater Treatment Plant in an effort to correct issues that have been costing the county more than $200,000 a year in hauling fees. Earlier this month, county officials agreed to use $1 million in grant funding to replace...
WBOC
Downtown Salisbury Development is Making Progress
SALISBURY -- Progress is being made on "The Ross", a fourteen story apartment complex in the heart of downtown. The project started back in 2020, but covid caused an eighteen month delay. Work was finally able to resume back in August of last year, and as of August 2022, the crew is right on schedule.
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – August 19, 2022
Thanks to an army of volunteers and over 5,000 voters signing the petition, the citizens of Worcester County will have the opportunity to vote for or against the bond issuance to build the Sports Complex. At first glance, the bond bill calls for a general obligation bond of $11,198,830. However,...
The Dispatch
Officials Expedite Approval Process For Boardwalk Lumber Bids
OCEAN CITY – With some urgency, bids for lumber for the second phase of the two-phase Boardwalk re-decking project were opened with the type of lumber likely being the tipping point in the final decision. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been on the town’s radar for a...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City tram employees recognized for emergency response
Pair sprung into action during recent Boardwalk fire. A small electrical fire that broke out the night of July 14 at a Boardwalk business could have been much worse had it not been for the quick response of two tram supervisors. Craig Coleman and Ty Thompson were both working supervisor...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Committee Talks Traffic-Calming Measures
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed calming measures along three side streets, including the implementation of one-way traffic and raised crosswalks, highlighting a town committee meeting this week. Bottom of Form. On Tuesday, Councilman Richard Been, chair of the Fenwick Island Infrastructure Committee, presented members with possible traffic-calming measures along Bunting...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – August 19, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Election Winners Sworn In; New Officers Named
FENWICK ISLAND – The three successful candidates in this year’s municipal election began their tenure this week following an organizational meeting of the town council. Bottom of Form. On Monday, Bill Rymer, Ed Bishop and Richard Been were sworn in to the Fenwick Island Town Council following successful...
The Dispatch
Berlin Police Reminding Residents To Lock Doors
BERLIN – Police are reminding residents to lock their doors to ensure valuables remain safe. Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing encouraged residents to lock their car doors, their house doors and their garage doors this week. The message comes after a trio of residents shared video on social media...
The Dispatch
Changes Approved For Later Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
The Dispatch
Resort Council Approves Beach Tennis Tourney
OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week approved a new Beach Tennis MD Open event for the weekend straddling late September and early October, or the same weekend as other major events in the resort. On Monday, the Mayor and Council heard a pitch to approve a new special...
The Dispatch
County, Nonprofit Partners With Housing Mission
SALISBURY – Partnerships with a local nonprofit are expected to assist seniors and low-income families with critical home repairs. Earlier this month, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS), a nonprofit dedicated to increasing homeownership and sustainable neighborhoods, announced its partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM). Officials say additional funding will...
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
The Dispatch
A Week In Business – August 19, 2022
SALISBURY – For the fifth year in a row, Wor-Wic Community College was named a Military Spouse Friendly School by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned company whose mission is to assist military personnel transitioning to a civilian life. Earlier this year, Wor-Wic also received gold-level recognition as an overall Military Friendly...
The Dispatch
Bahama Bay Music Request Denied
SNOW HILL – Officials opted not to grant a new Ocean City bar’s request to host live music this week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved background music but not live music for Bahama Bay Bar at a meeting on Wednesday. The decision came after a neighbor of the bar, which is located on Wicomico Street, expressed concern about noise.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano Apologizes After Using School E-Mail Address for Campaign
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano, a Republican, sent a campaign email using her Board of Education e-mail address on Monday. By Wednesday, the James M. Bennett High School teacher sent out an apology e-mail from her Gmail account, saying it was a mistake and a "misuse of public resources."
