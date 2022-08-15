ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Football Lands in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaAKW_0hI392gP00

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season.

With the start of college football right around the corner, the Associated Press released its first Top 25 Poll of the season on Monday, and the Ole Miss Rebels made the cut.

Ole Miss is the No. 21 ranked team after finishing the 2021-2022 season at No. 11. The Rebels were recently ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll .

Ole Miss is one of six teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the preseason AP Poll. The Kentucky Wildcats (No. 20), Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 19), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 6), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3), and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1) are all rated higher than the Rebels.

Ole Miss has been ranked towards the back of the Top 25, but that has not stopped experts from saying the Rebels are overrated going into the regular season .

Ole Miss may be coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance and the most successful regular season in program history, but the roster went through a lot of turnover this offseason. The Rebels lost 12 impact players to the NFL and replaced them with 17 new additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin recently explained that this year's training camp is crucial with all of the new faces in the locker room.

The Rebels will not have to wait long to prove they are in fact a Top 25 team in college football, as they are set to kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home versus the Troy Trojans.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Son's Big Accomplishment

Zak Herbstreit, the son of Kirk Herbstreit, earned a distinct honor at Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon. Herbstreit is now a full member of the program after he got rid of his black stripe ahead of the 2022 season. Herbstreit committed to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2021 when...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#Ap Top 25#Ap Poll#American Football#College Football#The Associated Press#Rebels#Texas A M Aggies#The Ncaa Transfer Portal
On3.com

4-star DL Edric Hill moves commitment date up

Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill was planning to announce his commitment on Sept. 24. The No. 103 prospect in the On300 decided to move that up to Aug. 22, so the four-star is now set to reveal his decision next week. “I am ready,” Hill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy