Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds expected later, but still dry

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite clear and quiet conditions for much of this week, Monday could see a lot of cloud cover late.

CBS

A weak disturbance over Iowa will be keeping us in the clouds.

Showers from this system will move southeast into central and southern Illinois this evening.

CBS
CBS

Conditions will be dry & quiet much of the week, with unsettled weather arriving for the weekend.

CBS

Forecast

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 79.

CBS

