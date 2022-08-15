Deadline Detroit, an independent online news site, will halt production on Sept. 5 after 10 years, co-founder Allan Lengel announced Wednesday in a post on its site. "Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit's 10-year anniversary in April, I've simply run out of juice, the 24/7 grind of overseeing an online publication with few vacations has taken a toll," Lengel said in the post. "The decision is difficult, particularly since generous friends just committed to providing much needed additional funding. After much thought, I chose to pass on those funds."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO