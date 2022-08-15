Read full article on original website
Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership updates map of vital fish habitat
Regional partners, led by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership (APNEP), have published an updated map of the extent of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) in North Carolina’s sounds during 2020. SAV, also known as seagrasses or underwater grasses, improve water quality, decrease shoreline erosion, and are an essential habitat for many fishery and wildlife species.
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
State agencies team up for Labor Day Weekend Safety Campaign
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Carolina will once again work together on the public safety campaign, “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” with events and safety check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.
Aquarium Scholars grant applications open to bring aquatic wonders to Title I eligible schools
Exciting news for educators! Applications are now open until September 30 for the Aquarium Scholars grant program, which offers funding to provide exciting educational opportunities from the North Carolina Aquariums to students from Title I or Title I eligible schools across the state. This program endeavors to remove financial barriers...
From OBX to Mars: Outer Banks Forever to livestream special National Aviation Day programs at Wright Brothers National Memorial
Outer Banks Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the three Outer Banks national parks, and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will jointly livestream two special National Aviation Day programs at Wright Brothers National Memorial on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET). All are invited to join this online celebration and learn how the Wright brothers’ legacy continues to influence technology and innovation today.
