ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership updates map of vital fish habitat

Regional partners, led by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership (APNEP), have published an updated map of the extent of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) in North Carolina’s sounds during 2020. SAV, also known as seagrasses or underwater grasses, improve water quality, decrease shoreline erosion, and are an essential habitat for many fishery and wildlife species.
ALBEMARLE, NC
obxtoday.com

Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved

More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WILMINGTON, NC
obxtoday.com

State agencies team up for Labor Day Weekend Safety Campaign

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Carolina will once again work together on the public safety campaign, “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” with events and safety check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
obxtoday.com

From OBX to Mars: Outer Banks Forever to livestream special National Aviation Day programs at Wright Brothers National Memorial

Outer Banks Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the three Outer Banks national parks, and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will jointly livestream two special National Aviation Day programs at Wright Brothers National Memorial on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET). All are invited to join this online celebration and learn how the Wright brothers’ legacy continues to influence technology and innovation today.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy