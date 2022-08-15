Outer Banks Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the three Outer Banks national parks, and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will jointly livestream two special National Aviation Day programs at Wright Brothers National Memorial on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET). All are invited to join this online celebration and learn how the Wright brothers’ legacy continues to influence technology and innovation today.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO