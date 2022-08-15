Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
This Wisconsin Beach Hosts a Drone Light Show 3 Times a Week, and It’s AWESOME
In my opinion, summers are meant for spending time at the beach. I don't care if it's a lakeside beach, a tropical beach, or a make-shift beach in your own backyard, if you don't spend a good amount of time with your toes in the sand and behinds in the water, you aren't doing summer correctly.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events
While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
CBS 58
Soaking rain arrives over the weekend
After a 10-day dry stretch for most of southeast Wisconsin our rain chances have finally arrived as we move into the weekend. As of Friday we are running well behind on rain for the month, season and year. August is almost an inch and a half below average, the summer months since June 1st are over an inch below-average and the entire year is running almost 2" below-average.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
CBS 58
Wisconsin boys finalists in Kids' Division of USA Mullet Championships
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Voting for the 2022 USA Mullet Championships is now live. This year it includes two kids from Wisconsin -- Emmitt from Menomonie, and Axel from Brillion. Emmitt Bailey is also known as "Mullet Boy" by his friends and family. His hair style has gotten him some...
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin
Your Monday looks partly cloudy with weak high pressure around. Quiet and seasonably warm weather is on track for both Tuesday and Wednesday. DCI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. First Alert Forecast: Morning clouds then some late day sun. Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT. An...
CBS 58
Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Book Earns National Award
On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat
(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
