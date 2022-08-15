ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Lisbon, WI

wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events

While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
CBS 58

Soaking rain arrives over the weekend

After a 10-day dry stretch for most of southeast Wisconsin our rain chances have finally arrived as we move into the weekend. As of Friday we are running well behind on rain for the month, season and year. August is almost an inch and a half below average, the summer months since June 1st are over an inch below-average and the entire year is running almost 2" below-average.
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)

Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
wearegreenbay.com

Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin

Your Monday looks partly cloudy with weak high pressure around. Quiet and seasonably warm weather is on track for both Tuesday and Wednesday. DCI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. First Alert Forecast: Morning clouds then some late day sun. Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT. An...
CBS 58

Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Book Earns National Award

On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat

(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
