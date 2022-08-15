ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermann, MO

krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Ten-month-old expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen

A ten-month-old baby is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen. According to a post on the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the incident was on the 400 block of Crystal Lane in Rosebud on Tuesday. Emergency crews first took the baby to Mercy Hospital in Washington,...
ROSEBUD, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway County teachers honored at brunch as school year approaches

Fulton — As the school year quickly approaches, teacher and administrators across Callaway County were honored Wednesday morning. The brunch was hosted by the Callaway Chamber of Commerce at William Woods University. Raffles and prizes were given out to help teachers stock their classrooms. Event director Tamara Tateosian said...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two seriously injured in Camden County crash

Two Eldon residents were seriously injured in a Camden County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that the crash happened Tuesday at 2:50 pm on Route TT, 322 feet north of Shawnee View Drive. The patrol said Gary Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a 2002...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One arrested, one on the run when drugs, guns found in car

One person was arrested and another is on the loose after police found drugs and guns in a car. In a release from Fulton police, they said it happened Monday at 4:26 pm. Officers went to the 1000 block of Churchill Road to investigate a person with a gun. During...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Hundreds without power in Montgomery City

A power outage left many without power in Montgomery City Tuesday afternoon. According to Ameren's power outage map, a total of 1,572 customers are without power. The outage started at 3:06 pm. There is no word on the cause of the outage or when the outage will be fixed. UPDATE:
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Santa Claus is taking a summer trip to Columbia!

Santa Claus is making a summer pit stop in mid-Missouri to collect early Christmas wish lists and remind everyone the holidays will be here before we know it. St. Nick will be at The Salvation Army in Columbia Thursday afternoon, all in an effort to bring awareness to the organization’s Columbia Christmas Parade and other holiday fundraisers.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Stolen truck found on fire on Moniteau County railroad tracks

Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies were investigating what happened between a truck being stolen and when it was found fully engulfed in flames on a train track. Someone called in the truck fire at 1 am Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies and the California Rural Fire Department went to the fire on Clarksburg...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Traffic changes on University of Missouri campus for move-in day

The University of Missouri released some road closures and changes ahead of students moving into dorms. Students will start moving in on Wednesday, August 17, and Thursday, August 18. Streets around the MU residence halls may be temporarily one way only. Parking along the streets could be restricted to 20...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Sinkhole shuts down part of a Sunrise Beach road

A sinkhole shut down part of a Sunrise Beach road. According to a press release from the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, the sinkhole is in front of Doctor’s Landscaping, 606 State Road TT. Missouri Department of Transportation engineers and the Camden County Emergency Management Agency responded to the...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County health officials gauge interest in Novavax vaccines

Boone County health officials want to know if people are interested in getting a Novavax Covid-19 vaccine. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) asked residents who are interested to fill out a form. There is a limited supply of Novavax. PHHS would schedule vaccinations for people who are...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Father Tolton looking to build on winning season

Columbia — Still a young program, the Father Tolton Blazers look to build off of last season's 5-4 record. Former Mizzou Tiger tight end and head coach of the Blazers Michael Egnew believes his team has the right stuff heading into the season. "What we've done is created a...
COLUMBIA, MO

