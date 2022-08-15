Read full article on original website
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Woman almost loses her life after another detainee brought Fentanyl into jail
A woman was recovering after overdosing on fentanyl in the Pettis County jail. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said on his Facebook the detainee overdosed on August 9. A sergeant and corrections officer entered the pod and found her unresponsive. Jail employees investigated what type of drugs and how the...
Columbia woman pleads guilty to role in catalytic converter theft conspiracy
A Columbia woman has pleaded guilty to her part in a multi-million dollar conspiracy. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield on Tuesday to one charge of participating in a conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines. She admitted that she and her husband,...
Ten-month-old expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen
A ten-month-old baby is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen. According to a post on the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the incident was on the 400 block of Crystal Lane in Rosebud on Tuesday. Emergency crews first took the baby to Mercy Hospital in Washington,...
Callaway County teachers honored at brunch as school year approaches
Fulton — As the school year quickly approaches, teacher and administrators across Callaway County were honored Wednesday morning. The brunch was hosted by the Callaway Chamber of Commerce at William Woods University. Raffles and prizes were given out to help teachers stock their classrooms. Event director Tamara Tateosian said...
Two seriously injured in Camden County crash
Two Eldon residents were seriously injured in a Camden County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that the crash happened Tuesday at 2:50 pm on Route TT, 322 feet north of Shawnee View Drive. The patrol said Gary Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a 2002...
Reproductive health care engages the support of leadership from Jefferson City NAACP
The controversy surrounding reproductive rights has fully engaged the Jefferson City Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and other community organizations. Based on a meeting held Monday night, there is a strong focus for this chapter on supporting organizations that want to obtain reproductive...
One arrested, one on the run when drugs, guns found in car
One person was arrested and another is on the loose after police found drugs and guns in a car. In a release from Fulton police, they said it happened Monday at 4:26 pm. Officers went to the 1000 block of Churchill Road to investigate a person with a gun. During...
University of Missouri students face inflation as they move back to campus
COLUMBIA — Move-In Days wrapped up Thursday on the Mizzou campus. Thousands of freshmen started moving into their residence halls this week ahead of the new school year. All their possessions cost more this year compared to last year because of inflation. Volunteers from both the Mizzou campus and...
Hundreds without power in Montgomery City
A power outage left many without power in Montgomery City Tuesday afternoon. According to Ameren's power outage map, a total of 1,572 customers are without power. The outage started at 3:06 pm. There is no word on the cause of the outage or when the outage will be fixed. UPDATE:
New Audrain County urgent care clinic helps fill void left by closed hospital
AUDRAIN COUNTY — Dozens of people in Audrain County took advantage of a new urgent care clinic Tuesday. Mexico’s new urgent care clinic offered services to adults and children needing urgent, but not life-threatening medical care. Patients must still leave Audrain County for emergency medical services. Noble Health...
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
Santa Claus is taking a summer trip to Columbia!
Santa Claus is making a summer pit stop in mid-Missouri to collect early Christmas wish lists and remind everyone the holidays will be here before we know it. St. Nick will be at The Salvation Army in Columbia Thursday afternoon, all in an effort to bring awareness to the organization’s Columbia Christmas Parade and other holiday fundraisers.
Stolen truck found on fire on Moniteau County railroad tracks
Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies were investigating what happened between a truck being stolen and when it was found fully engulfed in flames on a train track. Someone called in the truck fire at 1 am Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies and the California Rural Fire Department went to the fire on Clarksburg...
Traffic changes on University of Missouri campus for move-in day
The University of Missouri released some road closures and changes ahead of students moving into dorms. Students will start moving in on Wednesday, August 17, and Thursday, August 18. Streets around the MU residence halls may be temporarily one way only. Parking along the streets could be restricted to 20...
Sinkhole shuts down part of a Sunrise Beach road
A sinkhole shut down part of a Sunrise Beach road. According to a press release from the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, the sinkhole is in front of Doctor’s Landscaping, 606 State Road TT. Missouri Department of Transportation engineers and the Camden County Emergency Management Agency responded to the...
Jefferson City Council vote to keep property tax rates the same
The Jefferson City Council held a special meeting to vote on the city's property tax rates for the 2023 fiscal year on Thursday. The council has decided to keep the property tax rate the same. Council members met at the John G. Christy Municipal Building at 7:30 to discuss the...
Montgomery County Wildcats relying on senior quarterback Czerniewski
Montgomery City — Senior quarterback Adam Czerniewski looks to be one of many playmakers for Montgomery County High School. The Wildcats finished 6-4 last year. Heading into his final season, Czerniewski likes the energy the team has shown leading up to the start of the season. "I'd say everyone...
Boone County health officials gauge interest in Novavax vaccines
Boone County health officials want to know if people are interested in getting a Novavax Covid-19 vaccine. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) asked residents who are interested to fill out a form. There is a limited supply of Novavax. PHHS would schedule vaccinations for people who are...
Father Tolton looking to build on winning season
Columbia — Still a young program, the Father Tolton Blazers look to build off of last season's 5-4 record. Former Mizzou Tiger tight end and head coach of the Blazers Michael Egnew believes his team has the right stuff heading into the season. "What we've done is created a...
