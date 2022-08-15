ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
pymnts

Can Google Wallet Hold Its Own in Competitive, Highly Regulated ID Authentication Landscape?

Depending on the country they live in, Android users of the Google Pay app may have noticed a recent update replacing Google Pay with a new, multipurpose Google Wallet. Per Google, the roll out of the wallet will impact users in close to 40 countries across Europe and Middle East including the U.K., France, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
pymnts

Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18

Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
pymnts

Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery

Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
pymnts

Apple Pay No Sure Bet as Contactless Cards Dominate

For Apple Pay, the tipping point is here. Or, if you look at PYMNTS’ own findings, we’re just beginning that ascent toward widespread adoption — and we’re a long way from critical mass. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Aug. 18) that eight years after its...
pymnts

All-in-One Payments Solutions Help SMBs Get Paid More Quickly

B2B payments — and specifically the technology underpinning those payments — has some catching up to do in order to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) alleviate pain points. “The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide,” a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, revealed that paper-based and manual tasks still dominate, and automated...
pymnts

TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses

Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
pymnts

London FinTech Super Payments Intros Waitlist for Shoppers Ahead of Launch

Fresh on the heels of an estimated $30 million funding round, London FinTech Super Payments has introduced a waitlist for shoppers to access its cash back app ahead of its undetermined launch. The brainchild of Funding Circle Co-Founder and former CEO Samir Desai, Super Payments was created earlier this year...
pymnts

Payments Solutions Firm Cardknox Integrates With Verifone Terminals

Payment solutions provider for developers Cardknox is integrating with end-to-end payment solution firm Verifone to enable merchants to keep up with the latest consumer payment preferences for card-present transactions. Cardknox strives to offer support for the broadest range of terminal options, and its integration with Verifone’s payment terminals M400 and...
pymnts

Bond Launches Secured Credit Card for FinTechs

Brands and FinTechs can help credit-challenged customers rebuild credit histories and improve FICO scores with a new, customized secured card offering by Bond Financial Technologies. Embedded finance platform Bond is rolling out a Credit Builder Card that makes it easier for FinTechs and other companies to introduce a secured credit...
pymnts

Neat Company Nixes Fees for ACH Transactions

The Neat Company has eliminated the standard 1% fee for ACH transactions, a move the company said makes it unique among small business financial platforms. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 16) news release, this means the company’s platform “essentially becomes free” to small businesses that have $29,000 of invoices paid through bank transfer each year.
