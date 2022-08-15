Read full article on original website
Related
Authorized Push Payment Fraud Is Fastest Growing Scam for One Good Reason
The financial services industry has done a good job safeguarding consumers from third-party fraud — that age-old ruse in which bad actors steal personal information, card numbers or passwords to access victims’ bank accounts. Featurespace Founder David Excell told PYMNTS in an interview that, naturally, the fraudsters are...
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Can Google Wallet Hold Its Own in Competitive, Highly Regulated ID Authentication Landscape?
Depending on the country they live in, Android users of the Google Pay app may have noticed a recent update replacing Google Pay with a new, multipurpose Google Wallet. Per Google, the roll out of the wallet will impact users in close to 40 countries across Europe and Middle East including the U.K., France, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18
Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Logistics API Provider HyperTrack Raises $25M, Launches Tool for Last-Mile Delivery
Saying today’s last-mile delivery environment demands new solutions, HyperTrack, an application programming interface (API) platform for logistics tech builders, has raised $25 million in Series A funding and launched its latest tool for developers. The new funding will help the company grow and expand its global engineering teams, HyperTrack...
Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery
Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
Apple Pay No Sure Bet as Contactless Cards Dominate
For Apple Pay, the tipping point is here. Or, if you look at PYMNTS’ own findings, we’re just beginning that ascent toward widespread adoption — and we’re a long way from critical mass. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Aug. 18) that eight years after its...
All-in-One Payments Solutions Help SMBs Get Paid More Quickly
B2B payments — and specifically the technology underpinning those payments — has some catching up to do in order to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) alleviate pain points. “The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide,” a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, revealed that paper-based and manual tasks still dominate, and automated...
Data Brief: Buy Button Checkouts Averaged 68 Seconds in Q2 2022, Beating Old Records
Removing extra steps and legacy obstacles to speed conversions, the buy button packs a wallop for eCommerce operators — provided retailers don’t start adding frictions to what’s meant to be the penultimate frictionless checkout experience. For the study “2022 Buy Button Report: Accelerating Checkout Optimization,” PYMNTS surveyed...
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
London FinTech Super Payments Intros Waitlist for Shoppers Ahead of Launch
Fresh on the heels of an estimated $30 million funding round, London FinTech Super Payments has introduced a waitlist for shoppers to access its cash back app ahead of its undetermined launch. The brainchild of Funding Circle Co-Founder and former CEO Samir Desai, Super Payments was created earlier this year...
Payments Solutions Firm Cardknox Integrates With Verifone Terminals
Payment solutions provider for developers Cardknox is integrating with end-to-end payment solution firm Verifone to enable merchants to keep up with the latest consumer payment preferences for card-present transactions. Cardknox strives to offer support for the broadest range of terminal options, and its integration with Verifone’s payment terminals M400 and...
Bond Launches Secured Credit Card for FinTechs
Brands and FinTechs can help credit-challenged customers rebuild credit histories and improve FICO scores with a new, customized secured card offering by Bond Financial Technologies. Embedded finance platform Bond is rolling out a Credit Builder Card that makes it easier for FinTechs and other companies to introduce a secured credit...
Neat Company Nixes Fees for ACH Transactions
The Neat Company has eliminated the standard 1% fee for ACH transactions, a move the company said makes it unique among small business financial platforms. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 16) news release, this means the company’s platform “essentially becomes free” to small businesses that have $29,000 of invoices paid through bank transfer each year.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0