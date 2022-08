GLENSIDE, Pa. (Aug. 19, 2022) -- For the eighth straight year, Arcadia University has been named one of The Princeton Review’s Best Northeastern schools. The designation, in its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” web feature, reflects the Review assessment of Arcadia as “academically outstanding and well worth consideration” for any prospective student.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO