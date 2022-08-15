ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman

By Brónagh Tumulty, Marisa Rodriguez
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire from a vehicle.

Tacara Tunstall, 19, was shot in the chest and twice in the arm. She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four others, ages ranging from 17 to 19, were also injured in the shooting.

Saint Sabina, located at 1210 W. 78th Place, is in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened. Father Michael Pfleger is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Saint Sabina or the Chicago Police Department.

“When do we decide that this is not the way to handle anger, when does this become a reality? I don’t know. It’s sad. We need help in the community. But we will not tolerate the shooting and killing of our children,” Pfleger said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

