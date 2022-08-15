ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh-based 4moms recalls more than 2M infant rockers, swings after baby dies

 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh-based 4moms is recalling more than 2 million infant rockers and swings after a baby died.

The recall impacts MamaRoo Baby Swings and RockaRoo Baby Rockers, which were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Restraint straps that can dangle below the swings and rockers when they're not being used pose entrapment and strangulation hazards, according to the CPSC.

The commission said 4moms received two reports of entanglement involving the MamaRoo swing. One 10-month-old died of asphyxiation and another 10-month-old got bruises on his neck before a caregiver rescued him.

For details on the exact products affected, click here .

Anyone who has one of the products should put them where babies can't reach and contact 4moms to get a free strap fastener. 4moms can be reached at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online .

4moms CEO Gary Waters released this statement:

"Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes.  That's why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

"We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings.  After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.

"The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat.  We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.

"We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family."

