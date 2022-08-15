ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Buc-ee's breaks ground next week for 53,000 square-foot travel center

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Rhc3_0hI36Q0500

Buc-ee's breaks ground next week on its 53,000 square-foot, 120 fueling pump gas station and travel center.

The first of the popular Texas-based chain in Missouri, Buc-ee's is known for its large stores, branded merchandise and clean bathrooms that often become a draw for out-of-town tourists.

“Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66,” said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate Stan Beard in a statement. “It’s perfectly natural that Buc-ee’s, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri.”

Located at 3284 North Mulroy Road just east of Springfield, groundbreaking for the Springfield location will take place at noon on August 23.

Road work on surround areas of I-44 has already begun with Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road Bridge closed and traffic being diverted along eastbound I-44 traffic for the month of August.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Springfield groundbreaking ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Councilman Abe McGull — who approved two rounds of reimbursement for the public infrastructure improvements Buc-ee's makes.

Buc-ee's was approved for $4.1 million to be reimbursed to them over a 20-year period — but only from revenue raised through the public improvements. Buc-ee's also was approved a second round of incentives through a special sales tax that only includes goods purchased at the store, excluding gas sales. Costing $5.1 million, the city will reimburse $9.2 million over a 20-year period between the two packages.

Even though the funds don't come directly from the city coffers, before the first round of reimbursements a 50-person protest was held outside City Hall.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning a multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Andrew Sullender is the local government reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow him on Twitter @andrewsullender. Email tips and story ideas to asullender@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grocerydive.com

Buc-ee’s announces store in Missouri, will expand West in 2024

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based convenience-store and truck-stop chain known for its massive stores and array of food options, will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield, Missouri, — its first in the state — on Aug. 23. Since expanding outside of Texas in 2019, Buc-ee's has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Florida, MO
City
Springfield, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Business
State
Georgia State
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mcclure
KTTS

Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery

(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Vandals strike second church in north Springfield Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a second church in north Springfield this week. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had been hit as well. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. “I don’t know why. I don’t...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Infrastructure#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Missouri Route
KOLR10 News

Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Major PACE lender to stop Missouri loans; Springfield advanced manufacturing center debuts

One of the nation's largest lenders for residential renewable energy projects is suspending operations in Missouri in the face of new consumer protections. Ygrene Energy Fund, a leading source of Property Assessed Clean Energy — or PACE — loans cited economic conditions and state legal changes in withdrawing from Missouri. The PACE program offers high-interest loans for energy-saving projects, and an investigation found the loans disproportionately burden borrowers in mostly Black neighborhoods. A state law enacted last year introduced more oversight of the loans. In labor news, the fight over unionization efforts at Starbucks has taken a new turn. The coffee chain is accusing a National Labor Relations Board employee at the St. Louis regional office of improperly contacting a Kansas City-area union organizer. As a result, the company is asking the federal board to halt all its union election proceedings nationwide. And, in Springfield, Monday marked the debut of a new advanced manufacturing training center. The $40 million facility at Ozarks Technical Community College will train students in disciplines including robotics, cybersecurity and precision machining. The school's chancellor called the facility "an economic catalyst to the entire region."
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy