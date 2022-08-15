Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Avocado-Inspired Women's Nike Dunk Comes With a Grocery Tote
Nike never fails to deliver detail-driven releases from the special edition 40th Anniversary Air Force 1 with a mini toothbrush to a women’s Dunk Low and grocery-ready woven tote bag inspired by avocados. The women’s Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” lives up to its name with a deep green textured...
Hypebae
Sean Wotherspoon Partners With Hot Wheels for Footwear and Unisex Apparel
Through the creation of vintage and upcycled brand The Car Company and a recent collaboration with Porshe, Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon has managed to connect the dots between fashion, sports, nostalgia and car culture. For his latest venture, Wotherspoon brings the unique cross section to a footwear and apparel collaboration with Hot Wheels.
Hypebae
Reebok Drops Second Beatnik Moc
Reebok has your fall footwear covered as the brand has just launched its second Beatnik Moc in three new colors for the season. The sleek and simple slip-on bootie arrives in an earthy “Quartz Sand,” a rich “Earth Brown” and an utterly eye-catching “Ultra Marine.”
Hypebae
Jun Takahashi's Undercover Taps Eastpak for Three New Bag Silhouettes
Japanese streetwear label Undercover has once again joined forces with US bag brand Eastpak for a bold collection of functional accessories. Fusing military design with playful colorways, the collaboration seeks to capture the unique spirit and heritage of both brands. Comprised of three functional styles, the collection is made from recycled materials and comes in a number of monochromatic colors.
Hypebae
Meet the Candy-Colored ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 "Marshmallow"
The ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 is undeniably the shoe of the moment. From ICE STUDIOS and JJJJound collaborations to serving as the obvious inspiration for the Balenciaga Runner, the silhouette is front and center within the sneaker community. The latest colorway combines an array of bright colors across an off-white mesh...
Hypebae
PUMA and Baby Phat Launch Debut Collection
Your Y2K dreams have come true as PUMA and iconic brand Baby Phat have teamed up for a debut collaborative collection. Grounded in Baby Phat’s signature color, pink, along with gold accents, the collection reimagines the PUMA Mayze sneaker and marries the two brand’s aesthetics in the form of bralettes, cropped jackets and fitted T-shirts.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Hypebae
Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited-Edition Collection With Disney
Footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has just released a collaboration with Disney, unveiling a collection of limited-edition shoes for the Fall 2022 season. The special line marks the first global collaboration for the iconic brand. “I was so inspired by the idea of combining icons. We wanted to take some of...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez’s Olive Green Nail Color Is a Dirty Martini in Polish Form
Selena Gomez is slowly becoming the nail influencer we didn’t know we needed. As crisp air is on the horizon, Gomez’s latest polish update proves that you must be seen in green. Tom Bachik, Gomez’s resident manicurist, recently took to Instagram to show off her beautiful olive green...
Hypebae
Telfar's Latest Drop Is a Unisex Performance Wear Collection
Following releases of its signature Shopping Bag and collaboration with Eastpak, Telfar has now dropped a collection of Performance Wear designed for all. The activewear range comes after the New York label launched genderless apparel for Team Liberia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Comprised of 14 pieces, the collection features body-hugging unisex silhouettes in the form of compression tops, leggings, bandeaus, tank-tops, biker shorts, bodysuits, hijabs and more. Dressed in black, each garment is contrasted with white detailing, including Telfar’s circle logo.
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Unveils Fall 2022 Collection
GUESS Originals has just revealed its Fall 2022 collection, presenting an array of rich, earth-toned garments for the chilly season. Grounded in a rich color palette of deep greens, blues and rich browns, the latest line features medium washed KIT Carpenter jeans accented with havana brown stitching. Arriving in an assortment of elevated comfort stretch denim with light to dark stonewash treatments and over-dyed twill. Crafted from premium stretch denim, the jeans expertly blend a classic utilitarian style with an everyday silhouette. Elsewhere, a black faux-leather pair of pants steal the show and are sure to be an absolute staple during the colder months. The brand revisits its archive, incorporating its vintage wash technique into the crewnecks and reworked corduroy jackets.
Hypebae
Tommy Hilfiger Launches Circular Fashion Resale Program
In partnership with online thrifting service ThredUp, fashion label Tommy Hilfiger is launching its own resale program, designed to encourage its shoppers to give their products a second life. Through ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service project, the partnership will allow consumers to ship their unwanted items in exchange for Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit....
Hypebae
Here's a Closer Look at JJJJound's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14
Teased earlier this month, the forthcoming JJJJound x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 silhouette is one of the most highly anticipated collaborations of the summer and we finally get a closer look at the minimal sneaker. Complete with subtle JJJJound branding, the shoe boasts its signature logo in a retro font on...
Hypebae
M.C Overalls Shares Its Most Colorful Drop Yet
U.K. workwear brand M.C Overalls just released its new transitional collection, made up of serotonin-boosting pieces perfect for the upcoming fall/winter season. Developed with durable fabrics and workwear at the heart, the new offering pays tribute to the heritage of the brand, which has existed for over 100 years. Featuring a range of overalls, dungarees, workwear shirts and blazers, the collection utilizes summer hues like fuschia, blue and orange for the ultimate burst of color.
Hypebae
AMBUSH x 88rising Join Forces on Collaborative Merch and Pop-Up
88rising has tapped AMBUSH to launch a capsule of merch, in addition to a pop-up at its upcoming Head in the Clouds Festival scheduled for this weekend. The collaboration follows up on the duo’s team-up for Coachella earlier this year. This time around, the duo has taken inspiration from summer surf, as well as their love for music and festivals, creating a collection of five garments and accessories. The range will be officially revealed at HITC with an artisan-dyed tee available exclusively at the event.
Hypebae
Ariana Grande’s Best Selling Fragrance “God Is a Woman” Is Now a Full Body Care Collection
In addition to r.e.m beauty, Ariana Grande has taken her top-selling fragrance into a new product category with the launch of the “God is a Woman” body care collection. The “God is a Woman” body collection features a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé, a rich and soothing Luxurious Body Oil, a multi-purpose Hand and Body Cream and a Deluxe Travel Spray. As Grande continues to expand her presence in beauty and fragrance, it was a natural step to translate the globally successful “God is a Woman” perfume into a line of body care products. “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” says Grande in a press release. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection.”
Sari Sloane’s The Westside Is Partnering With Saks Fifth Avenue
California-inspired boutique chain The Westside is in expansion mode, with the launch of a new wholesale strategy and a partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue that begins Monday. Four years after selling Intermix to Gap for $130 million in 2013, seasoned retailers Sari Sloane and Haro Keledjian founded Greenwich Retail Group and launched The Westside and Everafter, multibrand concepts for women and kids, respectively, which encompass 14 stores from coast to coast.
Hypebae
BTS Is Dropping a Limited Collab With Snickers
BTS‘ latest collaboration falls in the food category, with an upcoming Snickers partnership featuring a range of limited-edition chocolate bars. Mars Korea has announced that the snack, initially released in Thailand, will be hitting South Korea later this month. The bars are packaged in the K-pop group’s signature purple color along with text branding referencing the septet’s hits, including “Life Goes on,” “Make It Right,” “I’m Fine,” “Spring Day,” “Good Day,” “Save Me,” “Never Mind” and “For You.” These are all also available in mini Fun Size versions.
Hypebae
Marc Jacobs Launches Vintage Handbags From Its Archives
Marc Jacobs is digging deep into its archives, launching M-Archives — a curated range of its vintage handbags dating back to 1981. The collection features some of the New York designer’s signature styles that are revamped and reintroduced to today’s generation. Selections include the J Marc Shoulder Bags, as well as a re-edition of the Classic Q collection, which are offered in multiple sizes, shapes and colorways.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Drops New Single "Pink Venom" off Upcoming Project, 'BORN PINK'
This one’s for the BLINKs — BLACKPINK has finally dropped their new single “Pink Venom” off their upcoming project, BORN PINK. The release comes after the K-pop group’s recent track “Ready for Love,” which was created in partnership with PUBG. According to YG Entertainment, the latest song is a hip-hop track that “shows BLACKPINK’s unique charisma.” Strong beats are blended with traditional instruments, highlighting BLACKPINK’s Korean roots. “Pink Venom” is also accompanied by YG’s largest-scale music video to date, featuring historical Korean references such as the geomungo and sundial.
