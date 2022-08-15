ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
Texans Cut Former Nebraska Football Star Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially waived defensive tackle Damion Daniels. Daniels, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, had 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in his final season with the Cornhuskers. Not only was Daniels a team captain at Nebraska in 2021, he earned...
Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline. Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett was one of five players to be...
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions QB Jared Goff

On Tuesday night, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. For the second time in just a few years, quarterback Jared Goff is being featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Son Earns Big Moment At Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak, is officially following in his father's footsteps after Wednesday's news. The younger Herbstreit chose to walk-on as a tight end at Ohio State after high school. And now, he can officially call himself a Buckeye: no more black stripe. Herbstreit thanked his teammates and coaches after...
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost's Gross Viral Comment

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently revealed a nasty practice stat ahead of the 2022 season. The fifth-year Cornhuskers leader estimates about 15-20 vomits per practice from his offensive linemen under new OL coach Donovan Raiola. “It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost...
Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Sound Off On Iowa's Staff

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Athlon Sports compiled a list of quotes from anonymous Big Ten coaches regarding Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes program. It seems the general consensus among rival coaches is that the Hawkeyes run a "vanilla" but effective offensive scheme — and they do so unapologetically..
