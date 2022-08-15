Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
Snoop Dogg takes over the breakfast cereal aisle with Snoop Loopz
Look out, Toucan Sam! A D-O-Double G is on your tail. Snoop Dogg, the rapper/actor/cannabis entrepreneur/crypto enthusiast/angel investor and so much more, is launching his own breakfast cereal, dubbed Snoop Loopz. The gluten-free cereal, as the name implies, will take on Froot Loops, but promises “more corn, more flavor and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo
It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
Nike Will Soon Release the Air Force 1 ‘West Indies’ Sneaker
Nike has yet another iteration of its iconic Air Force 1 arriving soon, dubbed “West Indies,” which is slated to drop this month. The “West Indies” style is one of the sneaker’s legendary colorways, first released in 2002. Now, 20 years later, the same palette is getting a re-release in its white and classic green palette that originally celebrated New York City’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival. The re-released style features the original’s key details, including sharp white leather uppers with perforated toe boxes, as well as deep green rubber outsoles, heels and collars. For an especially retro twist, the tongues...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Seemingly Responds To NBA Youngboy's Diss
Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rich Homie Quan Says NYC Still Resents Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics
Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Cops New 18-Carat "Godfather Ring" From Legendary Jeweler Alex Moss
Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Takes On An Amerie Sample On "1Thing Freestyle"
Could a new project from Fabolous be on the way? The Brooklyn rapper hasn't released a full body of work since 2019's Summertime Shootout 3 but the influx of freestyles and singles he's released in recent times is a strong indication that he's cooking something up in the studio these days. Ober the past few months, he's unveiled a handful of records including Friday's "Say Less" ft. French Montana.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Date Night Outfits Continue To Make Headlines
Fans were pleasantly surprised with Rihanna’s envelope-pushing maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and now, just a few months after giving birth, the 34-year-old is proving that motherhood won’t stop her from stepping out alongside her beau in an impressive outfit for date night. We’ve already seen the pair...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Doja Cat Accused Of Stealing Rolling Ray's Viral "Giving What It's Supposed To Gave" Phrase
People are giving Doja Cat's eyebrows a break and today (August 18), are instead focused on Rolling Ray's accusations. The controversial social media star is known for his unfiltered comments about pop culture, including insisting that he has the inside track on all things Beyoncé because they're allegedly friends. He has taken issue with Saucy Santana who Ray said created the song "Walk" to make fun of his disability, and now Ray is targeting Doja Cat, who he claims stole his signature phrase.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Removes NBA Youngboy From His Album Over $150K Fee
Fans were excited when The Game dropped his extensive 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind last Thursday, and even more excited to see NBA Youngboy as a surprise feature on the track "O.P.P." However, shortly after the project's release, fans noticed that "O.P.P" was removed from the album, as well as Youngboy's verse. According to Game's manager, Wack 100, the 22-year-old Baton Rouge rapper's hefty $150K fee is the reason why he was nixed from the project.
NBA・
