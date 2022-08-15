Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Albia officially a Main Street city
“It’s hard to believe a Des Moines Register reporter said Albia was the ugliest town in Iowa,” said Iowa Director of the Iowa Economic Authority Debi Durham last Tuesday standing on the bandstand on the Monroe County courthouse lawn. Durham, along with Main Street Iowa Director Michael Wagler,...
Hwy 5 project heads through town
The resurfacing of Highway 5 through Albia has begun, just a week ahead of the start of school (Tuesday, Aug. 23). One lane through ways will be the staple for the next several weeks. Using Clinton on the west side of Highway 5 and Second Street on the east may be good options for travelers.
Greatest Show on Earth is RVTV theme
RVTV will be back in Albia for a record fourth time Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4-10 p.m. on the Albia Historic Square. This is the 23rd year for RVTV. An RVTV Committee has formed up behind the leadership of Jason Summers, Joe Milledge and Dan Stocker and a theme announced – “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
Restoration Days art winners
The Monroe County Arts Council named the winners of its 2022 Restoration Days Art Show on Aug. 6. Nash Cox of Chariton was the winner of the show with his old car paintings. Gin Lammert finished second and Vic Halverson was third. Kristine Mobo won the Emerging Artist category with...
Supervisors approve utility permits during two short meetings
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors held a short meeting Aug. 9. They approved a utility permit for Chariton Valley Electric in Section 22 for Guilford Township. The board also approved hiring Justin Kamerick as a full-time employee in the position of assistant to the engineer at $28.18 per hour contingent on completing his pre-employment checklist. He has previously worked for the engineer’s office.
