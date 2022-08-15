ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022

After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
Raiders Free Agency: 2 Free Agents That Vegas Should Kick The Tires On

As we inch closer to the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have looked impressive through their first two preseason games. Raider Nation is ecstatic after two wins in two games, and for good reason. A lot of players around the field have impressed, but if the Raiders truly want to take the next step this season, they’ll need some more help on defense. Here are a couple of players the Raiders should look at before the beginning of the season.
DJ Turner Made the Most of His Opportunity in Raiders-Vikings Game

Every preseason game is precious for those players who are looking to make the final cut at the end of training camp. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner showed he understood the value of the preseason with his performance in the team's 26-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
49ers try new secondary combos against Vikings in practice

EAGAN, Minn. -- The 49ers' defense worked through a number of player combinations Wednesday during their joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. The club has several players working their way back from injury, including safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and Charvarius Ward (core muscle), which has given other players a chance to get reps in practice.
