The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of the 49ers-Vikings Joint Practices: Trey Lance Cooks
Lance is a game manager AND a play maker, unlike the previous starting quarterback, who was neither.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022
After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
Falcons Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Deal: Details
The Falcons add to their wide receiver room.
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a trade done by the end of the week.
Four Takeaways From the Vikings' Preseason Opener: Ty Chandler, Ed Ingram Impress
Rookies who stood out, players who struggled, and other observations from the Vikings' loss to the Raiders.
Updated Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes it at WR, DL?
With one preseason game in the books, here's what the Vikings' 53-man roster might look like in two weeks.
Vikings-49ers Joint Practices: Storylines, Individual Matchups to Track
The 49ers are in Minnesota this week for a pair of joint practices ahead of Saturday's preseason game.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: 2 Free Agents That Vegas Should Kick The Tires On
As we inch closer to the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have looked impressive through their first two preseason games. Raider Nation is ecstatic after two wins in two games, and for good reason. A lot of players around the field have impressed, but if the Raiders truly want to take the next step this season, they’ll need some more help on defense. Here are a couple of players the Raiders should look at before the beginning of the season.
Yardbarker
DJ Turner Made the Most of His Opportunity in Raiders-Vikings Game
Every preseason game is precious for those players who are looking to make the final cut at the end of training camp. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner showed he understood the value of the preseason with his performance in the team's 26-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL Top 100 Shows Raiders Respect
The Las Vegas Raiders had four players show up in the NFL Top 100 list that's voted on by players themselves
NBC Sports
49ers try new secondary combos against Vikings in practice
EAGAN, Minn. -- The 49ers' defense worked through a number of player combinations Wednesday during their joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. The club has several players working their way back from injury, including safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and Charvarius Ward (core muscle), which has given other players a chance to get reps in practice.
Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Alec Pierce Dominate Lions in Joint Practice
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Matt Ryan and the offense dominated the Lions' defense during the first day of joint practices. Drew Ogletree suffered a season-ending knee injury. What are the guys watching defensively on Thursday?
Takeaways from Colts' first joint training camp practice with Lions
The Indianapolis Colts got their first taste of real football Wednesday t the Grand Park Sports Campus as they hosted the Detroit Lions for a joint training camp practice. It was a physical day of pads against Dan Campbell’s squad. There were plenty of ups and downs from the Colts’ sideline and even a few skirmishes throughout team drills.
