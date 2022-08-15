Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
4-Time MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement
A longtime MLB pitcher and four-time All-Star is calling it a career. Dillon Betances, a four-time All-Star relief pitcher, has decided to retire from the game. The former Yankees and Mets pitcher had most recently been in camp with the Dodgers. Betances, 34, has decided to call it a career.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland
The Rangers fan favorite, who spent 12 seasons in Texas, was frustrated by his reduced role in Oakland.
Look: MLB Hall Of Famer Destroys Pirates Organization
The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the worst organizations across the four major sports in the United States - let alone baseball. They'e not really a laughing stock as they're mainly just a forgotten entity, but they were certainly on the main stage Tuesday night. It wasn't for a good reason, either.
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Longtime MLB Executive Has Been Fired
The Texas Rangers made another massive change within their organization on Wednesday. Jon Daniels, who had been the team's President of Baseball Operations for 17 years, was relieved of his duties. It comes just two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward. Rangers owner Ray Davis released a statement...
Video: Craziest Fair Ball Of Minor League Season Tonight
It's an old baseball maxim that viewers will see something new every game. While that's not always the case, a minor league game provided a truly unusual play Wednesday night. During a Triple-A matchup between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, a prospect hit a ball that had the appearance of a foul tip.
MLB community, Rangers fans react to Jon Daniels' firing
The Rangers stunned the baseball community when they announced the firing of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday after he spent the last 20 years with the organization.
Dodgers News: Brewers Scoreboard Operator Has Fun With Will Smith
The Brewers scoreboard operator made a joke on Tuesday evening about Dodgers catcher Will Smith and the famous Hollywood entertainer of the same name.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
MLB・
Dodgers News: LA Fans Sound Off After Yet Another Craig Kimbrel Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blows another save. Yep that's the story.
Dodgers Reporter Slides Into an Arm Injury at Brewers Game (Video)
The broadcasters could barely keep a straight face.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Rangers Have New No. 1 Prospect
MLB.com reset the team's Top 30 prospects, which included new draft picks and players that are currently at the team's Arizona complex.
Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
