Arlington, TX

4-Time MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement

A longtime MLB pitcher and four-time All-Star is calling it a career. Dillon Betances, a four-time All-Star relief pitcher, has decided to retire from the game. The former Yankees and Mets pitcher had most recently been in camp with the Dodgers. Betances, 34, has decided to call it a career.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: MLB Hall Of Famer Destroys Pirates Organization

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the worst organizations across the four major sports in the United States - let alone baseball. They'e not really a laughing stock as they're mainly just a forgotten entity, but they were certainly on the main stage Tuesday night. It wasn't for a good reason, either.
Longtime MLB Executive Has Been Fired

The Texas Rangers made another massive change within their organization on Wednesday. Jon Daniels, who had been the team's President of Baseball Operations for 17 years, was relieved of his duties. It comes just two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward. Rangers owner Ray Davis released a statement...
Video: Craziest Fair Ball Of Minor League Season Tonight

It's an old baseball maxim that viewers will see something new every game. While that's not always the case, a minor league game provided a truly unusual play Wednesday night. During a Triple-A matchup between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, a prospect hit a ball that had the appearance of a foul tip.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
