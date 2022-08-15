ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery

Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
u.today

New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise

It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
Fast Company

Tesla stock split: Date, day of record, and what happens next

Earlier this summer, Tesla announced its intention to split its stock—a surprise to many, since Tesla shares split just two years earlier. But shareholders obviously approved the additional split, as did Tesla’s board of directors, which officially okayed the 3-to-1 split on August 5. That split is now just a week away, but today is an important date for those hoping to benefit from it, too. Here are all the critical dates you need to know about Tesla’s upcoming stock split:
pymnts

pymnts

