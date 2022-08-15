Read full article on original website
Logistics API Provider HyperTrack Raises $25M, Launches Tool for Last-Mile Delivery
Saying today’s last-mile delivery environment demands new solutions, HyperTrack, an application programming interface (API) platform for logistics tech builders, has raised $25 million in Series A funding and launched its latest tool for developers. The new funding will help the company grow and expand its global engineering teams, HyperTrack...
Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery
Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
Delivery Hero Makes ‘a Million Pricing Decisions per Month’ in Bid to Boost Basket Size
As some restaurant delivery aggregators struggle to maintain sales growth in the face of global macroeconomic headwinds, multinational food delivery service Delivery Hero is seeing success improving the economics of the model with targeted incentives to boost average order value (AOV). On call with analysts Tuesday (Aug. 16) discussing the...
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
Authorized Push Payment Fraud Is Fastest Growing Scam for One Good Reason
The financial services industry has done a good job safeguarding consumers from third-party fraud — that age-old ruse in which bad actors steal personal information, card numbers or passwords to access victims’ bank accounts. Featurespace Founder David Excell told PYMNTS in an interview that, naturally, the fraudsters are...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
CNBC
Chartmaster's Apple warning: 'Sell it all'
Carter Worth of Worth Charting has a big warning on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
u.today
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise
It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Plunging Oil Has Top Energy Dividend Stocks on Sale: 7 to Buy Aggressively Now
Declining prices are putting the top energy dividend stocks back on sale. Investors wanting to initiate or add positions have a chance to buy some of the top names in the sector at prices that are the lowest this summer.
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
Walmart’s Food Business Growth Is a Mixed Blessing as Shoppers Trade Down
Amid ongoing inflation, many consumers are growing more conservative in their spending, cutting back on luxuries and sticking more to the basics. Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is seeing the effects of the shift from restaurants to supermarkets as well as from more premium-priced food retailers and items to more value-focused alternatives.
Fast Company
Tesla stock split: Date, day of record, and what happens next
Earlier this summer, Tesla announced its intention to split its stock—a surprise to many, since Tesla shares split just two years earlier. But shareholders obviously approved the additional split, as did Tesla’s board of directors, which officially okayed the 3-to-1 split on August 5. That split is now just a week away, but today is an important date for those hoping to benefit from it, too. Here are all the critical dates you need to know about Tesla’s upcoming stock split:
