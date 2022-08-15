ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Way back in 2009, major Twilight fan Taylor Swift was interested in appearing in the Hollywood-blockbuster series—and was turned down. Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz spoke on the podcast The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe this week about why he couldn't accept Swift's agent's request to have her do a cameo in the franchise's second film.
The unofficial second season of the Bama Rush frenzy on TikTok – which follows sorority hopefuls known as “potential new members” at the University of Alabama as they graft for recruitment bids – has proven to be much more hectic than its first. This summer, the viral phenomenon reached a head when warnings began popping up on TikTok to beware of PNMs with hidden microphones as rumors of a secret documentary swirled. The rumor disqualified some young women from rushing, even if they weren’t the mole in question. But now, HBO Max and Vice Team have teamed up to pull back...
Tevin Campbell says he never hid who he was, he was just on a journey of self-discovery that included himself and those closest to him. For the first time, the R&B singer, known for his sultry ‘90s songs “I’m Ready” and “Can We Talk,” is getting candid about being a gay man in the music industry and fully embracing who he is.
We're no strangers to putting our feet through the ringer for a great pair of platforms, but when having impeccable feet is a part of your job, it's a whole different ballgame. Just ask English model Sundal Roy. She's been in the foot modelling business for more than ten years, appearing in editorials for the likes of shoe designer Camilla Elphick and home of Shoe Heaven, Harrods.
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
