The unofficial second season of the Bama Rush frenzy on TikTok – which follows sorority hopefuls known as “potential new members” at the University of Alabama as they graft for recruitment bids – has proven to be much more hectic than its first. This summer, the viral phenomenon reached a head when warnings began popping up on TikTok to beware of PNMs with hidden microphones as rumors of a secret documentary swirled. The rumor disqualified some young women from rushing, even if they weren’t the mole in question. But now, HBO Max and Vice Team have teamed up to pull back...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO