Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Elle
‘Twi-Hard’ Taylor Swift Wanted to Do a Cameo in Twilight: New Moon But Was Turned Down
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Way back in 2009, major Twilight fan Taylor Swift was interested in appearing in the Hollywood-blockbuster series—and was turned down. Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz spoke on the podcast The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe this week about why he couldn't accept Swift's agent's request to have her do a cameo in the franchise's second film.
People
Tommy Dorfman Engaged After Divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen: 'Very Affirming'
The 13 Reasons Why alum announced her engagement to "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with during an episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. In the conversation, Dorfman, 30, didn't reveal the identity of her partner, saying only that she's "just a gay girl."
Lee Pace Confirms He’s Married to Boyfriend Matthew Foley
Watch: 6 Couples Who Married in Las Vegas: Ben & J. Lo, Kravis and More. The Pushing Daisies actor, 43, confirmed that he and his longtime partner, Matthew Foley, got married years after meeting through a mutual friend. "I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people,...
Sorority Hopefuls Were Accused of Secretly Recording Meetings. Now HBO Max is Making an Actual ‘Bama Rush’ Documentary
The unofficial second season of the Bama Rush frenzy on TikTok – which follows sorority hopefuls known as “potential new members” at the University of Alabama as they graft for recruitment bids – has proven to be much more hectic than its first. This summer, the viral phenomenon reached a head when warnings began popping up on TikTok to beware of PNMs with hidden microphones as rumors of a secret documentary swirled. The rumor disqualified some young women from rushing, even if they weren’t the mole in question. But now, HBO Max and Vice Team have teamed up to pull back...
Elle
The Evolutionary Theory of Tatiana Maslany
The Emmy-winning Orphan Black star was initially reticent about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as She-Hulk. But nature dictated she challenge herself.
Elle
Ashley Olsen Is Spotted With Boyfriend Louis Eisner During Rare Public Outing In Italy
We rarely see Ashley Olsen out and about, never mind with her boyfriend Louis Eisner, but imagine our glee when we saw photos of the couple during their recent sunny escape to Italy. While on the Italian island of Pantelleria, the Olsen twin and Eisner - who are believed to...
Zoë Kravitz regrets Will Smith posts, says it's 'a scary time to have an opinion'
In a new interview, Zoë Kravitz says she is 'torn about what to say right now' about Will Smith's Oscars slap.
TODAY.com
Singer Tevin Campbell gets candid about embracing his sexuality
Tevin Campbell says he never hid who he was, he was just on a journey of self-discovery that included himself and those closest to him. For the first time, the R&B singer, known for his sultry ‘90s songs “I’m Ready” and “Can We Talk,” is getting candid about being a gay man in the music industry and fully embracing who he is.
Elle
Foot Model Sundal Roy On What It Takes To Have Photo-Worthy Toes
We're no strangers to putting our feet through the ringer for a great pair of platforms, but when having impeccable feet is a part of your job, it's a whole different ballgame. Just ask English model Sundal Roy. She's been in the foot modelling business for more than ten years, appearing in editorials for the likes of shoe designer Camilla Elphick and home of Shoe Heaven, Harrods.
People
Tommy Dorfman Would Have Transitioned 'a Lot Sooner' If She Hadn't Been Cast in '13 Reasons Why'
Tommy Dorfman says she might have announced her transition earlier if not for 13 Reasons Why. "I think if I hadn't booked that job, I would've started transitioning a lot sooner," Dorfman, 30, told Rachel Bilson on Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. Dorfman played Ryan Shaver — a cisgender male character...
Elle
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
