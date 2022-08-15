TERRY, Miss. — A police chase that crossed three counties ended overnight in a crash in Hinds County. One person was arrested. The chase started around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brookhaven after a traffic stop, according to Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy. He said two men, one of them 18 years old, were asked to get out of the vehicle. They refused and took off.

