so sorry to hear that I heard about him and I stay in terry all my life and I knew him and my heart and condolences are with him and his family and friends so sorry to hear that about him may he rest in peace.
my homeboy .... I grew up with him... I saw him in Terry the other day after like 15 years of not seeing him and I told my mama jus the other day : "I feel like tonio didn't get a fair shake at life , he was never really given a chance like other ppl in this world "... and now my boy I grew up with who could hit the moonwalk jus like MJ is gone.... RIP MY BROTHER LET HEAVEN BE KINDER THAN THIS WORLD WAS TO YOU
My condolences to the friends add family of this young man. Such a horrible thing to happen. The guilty driver needs to turn themselves in to the authorities. How can someone just leave a person one the side of the road like that? Praying God's comfort 🙏 for this family.
