El Paso, TX

Retired Mexican railroad workers block El Paso-Juárez border bridge in pension protest

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
A group of retired Mexican railroad workers protesting a lack of pension payments on Monday morning blocked the northbound lanes of the international Bridge of the Americas at the El Paso-Juárez border.

The blockade began shortly after 7 a.m., but some traffic began flowing again at 7:45 a.m. The protest ended just before 11 a.m., with traffic returning to normal, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said.

The protest on the Mexican side raised tempers while stopping morning commuters as CBP officers in riot gear with shields and rifles stood guard on the U.S. side of the border line at the top of the bridge.

History:Labor strike ended internationally famous El Paso-Juárez trolley line

A video by a TV Azteca news reporter showed a confrontation as a biker trying to get to work attempted to force his way past protesters before a CBP officer orders him to stop. "There are rules here. You're not in your house. Pay attention," the CBP officers yells in Spanish.

Immigration:1 dies, 7 hurt as SUV falls into El Paso Upper Valley ditch; migrant smuggling suspected

Environment:'Neighborhood is treated like a dumping ground': Activists say Texas should own up to air pollution

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

