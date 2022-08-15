ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers end 3-day protest by inmates inside Louisiana jail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana law enforcement officers have ended a three-day peaceful protest by jail inmates who demanded improvements to living conditions, including quicker attention to requests for medical care.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement saying her deputies and state Department of Public Safety and Corrections officers entered a pod inside the Orleans Justice Center on Sunday night after inmates activated the sprinkler system and began to flood the area, WDSU-TV reported.

The Times-Picayune ′ The New Orleans Advocate reported inmates had barricaded a pod and refused food, water and medication. Hutson said deputies repeatedly offered to bring food and medication, and inmates refused to accept it.

Inmates produced a list of desired changes that Hutson released Sunday. It included demands for more recreation time and for a new washer and dryer and a second television and the lifting of restrictions on how many books and photos inmates may receive each month. They also demanded proper medication and said they wanted sick calls to be treated seriously.

An altercation at the jail in June resulted in the death of an inmate, and three stabbings recently occurred in the pod where the protest happened.

The Lens

Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency

A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
