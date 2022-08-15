CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
06-10-23-33-35
(six, ten, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Play3 Day
0-8-6, WB: 8
(zero, eight, six; WB: eight)
Play3 Night
0-2-4, WB:
(zero, two, four; WB: zero)
Play4 Day
2-6-7-5, WB: 6
(two, six, seven, five; WB: six)
Play4 Night
0-4-8-1, WB: 3
(zero, four, eight, one; WB: three)
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
