Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

1-1-0, FB: 5

(one, one, zero; FB: five)

