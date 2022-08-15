Read full article on original website
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
moneytalksnews.com
10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled
All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
What do airlines owe you for flight delays, cancellations? New DOT dashboard will show you.
It can be hard to figure out what you're owed when your flight is delayed. That's about to change Sept. 2 with the DOT's new consumer dashboard.
Travelers urged to take advantage of falling airline ticket prices, experts say
Inflation finally slowed in July, a shift that could be due in part to declining fuel prices. That, in turn, appears to have corresponded to a drop in airfares, which are down 7.8% in July compared to June, according to the latest numbers released this week from the Labor Department.
Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach
The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
Aviation Worker Reveals Worst Things Travelers Can Do to Suitcases: 'No'
Checked luggage on flights is already subject to stringent rules and regulations.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day
Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
Thrillist
Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train
Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.
purewow.com
Air Travel Is a Mess Right Now—Here’s What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled
In case you missed it, air travel has been plagued with operational problems as of late—specifically, a significant uptick in the number of canceled and delayed flights. Although plenty of travelers have been unaffected by the chaos, growing demand, staff shortages and high gas prices mean that there is a decent chance you could experience a major hiccup in your itinerary. As such, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared with a solid plan of action for what to do if your flight is canceled.
FodorsTravel
Fliers Beware: Another Continent Is Dealing With Massive Travel Disruptions
No relief on the other side of the world. All throughout the summer of 2022, labor shortages have plagued airlines and airports in the U.S. and Europe. Both regions are choking under pressure from a gush of passengers. Fliers have experienced flight delays, cancelations, long queues at check-in, and lost luggage. In Europe, the disruption has been made worse by strikes organized by airline and airport staff who are demanding better working conditions and pay.
Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline
For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Air Taxis Are About To Change The Future Of Travel
Have you ever been stuck in bad traffic and daydreaming about how easy life would be if your car could just fly over the half-mile of honking metal in front of you? Well, those dreams could soon come true, sort of. The solution could be air taxis, which are basically exactly what they sound like: flying vehicles that are capable of taking a small number of passengers on short-range trips. Although it may seem like one of those futuristic ideas that are perpetually five years away, air taxis are already here, and some major companies have bought into the idea.
