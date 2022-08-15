On Saturday, youth have the opportunity to fish all day for free and connect with nature through a variety of activities at Roaring River State Park. From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., youth ages 15-and-under will be able to obtain tags from the park store at no cost to fish the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up to the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth to fish. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will even be released for the youth to try to catch.

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO