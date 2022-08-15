ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KYTV

City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the city of Harrison, Arkansas, will be moving operations to a new facility along Industrial Park Road by September 8. The new building is a 14,000 square foot facility, a large increase in space compared to the current building of 3,000 square feet built in the 1950s.
HARRISON, AR
Four States Home Page

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

Vandalism At Church In North Springfield

(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Cassville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Kids’ Fishing Day on Saturday

On Saturday, youth have the opportunity to fish all day for free and connect with nature through a variety of activities at Roaring River State Park. From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., youth ages 15-and-under will be able to obtain tags from the park store at no cost to fish the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up to the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth to fish. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will even be released for the youth to try to catch.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Virginia Lee

Virginia Ellen Lee, age 94, of Monett, Missouri died Monday Aug. 8, 2022, at Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Exeter. The family will receive friends from...
MONETT, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Calling all crafters to the Cassville Senior Center

Craft fairs provide an opportunity for local residents to showcase their most unique talents, and this year, the Cassville Senior Center decided to join the fun. The Center will host its first ever Senior Center Arts and Crafts Show on Sept. 9-10. Kristina Atwood, Cassville Senior Center director, said the...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
PINEVILLE, MO
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
KOLR10 News

City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation

NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
NIXA, MO

