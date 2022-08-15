Read full article on original website
2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea
FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
nbc25news.com
Tips "flooding in" after arrest of former educator, alleged victim's lawyer speaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says that tips are "flooding in" after he announced the arrest of Eugene Pratt, a former long-time educator accused of criminal sexual assault. You can learn more about the charge against Pratt and his work history in the article linked below.
1 arrested after drag race became police chase at speeds up to 150 mph in Genesee County
A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Wednesday evening after leading cops on a dangerous high speed chase through Flint, authorities said.
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man.
fox2detroit.com
Felon charged for posing as a certified therapist at autism treatment center after FOX 2 investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon from Oakland County was charged for posing as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in 2018. She was from the facility in 2021. Kimberly Casey Coden Diskin, 34, was charged with sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health...
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
Flint murder suspect awaits judge’s decision on bond
FLINT, MI – A Flint woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man in December 2020 may have a chance to be released on bond. Jamanda Danette Ross, 33, is charged with open murder in connection with the Dec. 2, 2020, murder of Curtis Flowers of Flint.
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Detroit News
Son convicted of killing Mich. mom won't get life after juvenile lifer rulings
Pontiac — Citing recent state Supreme Court decisions in juvenile lifer cases, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office withdrew a request Tuesday to have a Farmington Hills man sentenced to life without parole in the murder of his mother . Muhammad Altantawi was 16 years old at the time...
Leader of Michigan hate group ‘The Base’ resentenced for harassing Dexter family
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The self-proclaimed leader of a white supremacist group called “The Base” has been resentenced to prison for his role in harassing a Dexter family in a case of mistaken identity. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. resentenced Justen Watkins on Monday, Aug....
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police say 18-year-old shot girl, 12, during argument
They had an argument, then pushing and shoving. Police say it hit a tipping point when the shooter grabbed his gun and fired at the little girl who was grazed by a bullet on her hip.
Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant
CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows
DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
