Flint, MI

2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint's north side

FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
FLINT, MI
Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea

FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
BURTON, MI
Flint, MI
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Flint, MI
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
Flint murder suspect awaits judge's decision on bond

FLINT, MI – A Flint woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man in December 2020 may have a chance to be released on bond. Jamanda Danette Ross, 33, is charged with open murder in connection with the Dec. 2, 2020, murder of Curtis Flowers of Flint.
Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant

CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
DEWITT, MI
Flint, MI
