Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

