MA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13

(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

MassCash

01-08-10-22-33

(one, eight, ten, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Numbers Evening

4-7-3-0

(four, seven, three, zero)

Numbers Midday

4-9-4-5

(four, nine, four, five)

Powerball

20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000

