DE Lottery

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
08-15-22-49-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $19,050,000
Lucky For Life
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
05-11-14-15-19-26
(five, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
Play 3 Day
3-9-9
(three, nine, nine)
Play 3 Night
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
Play 4 Day
1-6-5-1
(one, six, five, one)
Play 4 Night
5-5-7-9
(five, five, seven, nine)
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
