VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
10-14-16-17-18
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $890,000
Cash4Life
10-11-17-42-58, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, eleven, seventeen, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Pick 3 Day
1-1-0, FB: 5
(one, one, zero; FB: five)
Pick 3 Night
9-8-5, FB: 8
(nine, eight, five; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Day
5-3-9-5, FB: 7
(five, three, nine, five; FB: seven)
Pick 4 Night
9-6-3-7, FB: 8
(nine, six, three, seven; FB: eight)
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
Comments / 0