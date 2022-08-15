ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hazard Herald

Free legal help available for Kentucky flooding survivors

A free legal help hotline is now available for Kentucky Flooding survivors. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney. Survivors can call 1-844-478-0099 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If after business hours, messages can be left and calls will be returned on the next business day.
Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA

As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
Biden visits flood-ravaged E.Ky.

President Joe Biden and state and local officials stood in front of the remains of a flood-ravaged home in Breathitt County Aug 8, where Biden pledged that the the federal government will stay with the people of Eastern Kentucky as they recover from recent catastrophic flooding. U.S Rep. Hal Rogers...
McConnell visits impacted areas in Eastern Kentucky

Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding. On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency...
Kentucky renters can apply for FEMA assistance

Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay...
Beshear provides update on flooding, response

On Aug. 5, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “One of the main things that we’re doing today, because we have moved past the initial search and rescue phase and because we are worried about weather coming up, is wellness checks,” Gov. Beshear said. “There are a lot of people who may be stranded in their home because their private bridge has been wiped out – so there will be a lot of wellness checks underway.”
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Eastern Kentucky affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses...
Beshear: Death toll from Eastern Kentucky floods rises as search and rescue efforts continue

On July 30, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on his administration’s response to catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “We continue to pray for the families who have suffered unfathomable loss,” Beshear said. “We also pray for the first responders. This mission has been especially challenging, and what they are experiencing firsthand is tremendously stressful and difficult. We thank all those involved for their tireless efforts.”
Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration

A Presidential Disaster Declaration for Eastern Kentucky was approved July 29. In a statement from the White House, it was announced that President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on July 26, and continuing.
Beshear declares state of emergency in response to Eastern Kentucky flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency July 28 due to severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “This was a tough night and maybe an even tougher morning for so many of our residents,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history. The situation is dynamic and ongoing. In most places we are not seeing receding water – in fact, in most places it has not crested yet. What we are going to see coming out of this is massive property damage and we expect loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes. And this will be yet another event that will take not months, but years, for our families to rebuild and recover from.”
Kentucky legislative committee talks school safety

Less than two months after a horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Education discussed July 15 the commonwealth’s progress and status on making schools safer. While other pieces of legislation have been passed dealing with school safety in Kentucky, the primary operating procedures...
Second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop held

From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop was held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky, including Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, joined together to promote their love of quilting. Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said the event went...
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

