A man suffered major injuries after colliding with a tree on the side of the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Thursday morning. The crash was first reported at 2:52 a.m., after a man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche veered off the side of the eastbound 91 Freeway towards an embankment. The vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of the road, pinning the driver inside. It took responding crews more than 30 minutes to rescue the driver, who told police that he had been fighting off sleep at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital with what California Highway Patrol officers referred to as "major injuries."As crews cleared the scene and rescued the driver, the off-ramp was completely shut down, causing a brief traffic delay. Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the cause of the crash.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO