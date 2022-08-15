Read full article on original website
californiainjuryblog.com
Man Killed in Fullerton Bicycle Accident
A 62-year-old man was fatally injured in a bicycle accident after he was struck from behind by a pickup truck. According to a news report in The Orange County Register, the fatal crash occurred on Chapman Avenue on the morning of Aug. 18. The bicyclist was westbound on Chapman near Ladera Vista Drive when he was hit by a Ford F-250 pickup truck.
californiainjuryblog.com
Pedestrian Injured in Perris Hit and Run Crash
A man was critically injured after he was struck while crossing a street in Perris. According to a report in The Press-Enterprise, the major injury pedestrian accident occurred on the night of Aug. 15 at Orange Avenue and Redlands Avenue. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials said the man was walking west on Orange and tried to cross Redlands when a gray sedan going northbound struck him. The vehicle did not remain at the scene and drove away.
VIDEO: Homeowner nearly hit when SUV slams into Huntington Beach home
Huntington Beach Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Carey said the SUV slammed into the two-story home around 12:15 p.m., just moments after an elderly homeowner jumped up to use the bathroom.
newportbeachindy.com
NB Police Department Cites 206 Vehicles During Joint Enforcement Operation for Loud Exhausts and Street Racing
In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation on Saturday, August 13. This joint enforcement operation utilizing motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport...
orangecountytribune.com
HBPD on lookout for DUIs
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Huntington Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs.“Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Sergeant Mike Thomas said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.” \
2 innocent people killed after driver flees from traffic stop in Florence
Two innocent people were killed when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. Police were conducting the stop for a speeding vehicle around 4:15 a.m. when the driver decided to leave the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The fleeing driver apparently ran a […]
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Estancia Parking Lot [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday, a pedestrian accident in the Estancia parking lot claimed the life of a 23-month-old toddler. The collision happened, on August 16th, at around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of the Estancia Apartments parking lot. According to reports, an Amazon truck was...
fullertonobserver.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run
This article has been updated from its original version. Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Chapman Ave and Ladera Vista Dr at approximately 5:07am on August 18 regarding reports of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old male who appeared...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Two-Vehicle Collision near Orange (57) Freeway Left 1 Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near Orange (57) Freeway. Furthermore, investigators said a motorcyclist riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle rear-ended the passenger side of a pickup truck. Eventually,...
Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee
A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement."The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.Authorities say the...
Driver suffers major injuries after slamming into tree off side of 91 Freeway in Anaheim
A man suffered major injuries after colliding with a tree on the side of the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Thursday morning. The crash was first reported at 2:52 a.m., after a man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche veered off the side of the eastbound 91 Freeway towards an embankment. The vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of the road, pinning the driver inside. It took responding crews more than 30 minutes to rescue the driver, who told police that he had been fighting off sleep at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital with what California Highway Patrol officers referred to as "major injuries."As crews cleared the scene and rescued the driver, the off-ramp was completely shut down, causing a brief traffic delay. Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the cause of the crash.
California toddler killed by Amazon van at apartment complex, police say
IRVINE, Calif. — A 23-month-old girl in California died Tuesday after she was struck by an Amazon delivery van at an apartment complex, authorities said. In a news release, the Irvine Police Department said that the truck collided with the child in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Irvine at about 3:30 p.m. PDT.
foxla.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation
CORONA, Calif. - A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon,...
Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
onscene.tv
Patient Trapped For Nearly One Hour After Crashing Into Tree | Anaheim
08.17.2022 | 10:17 PM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision. When units arrived they found one vehicle, a Honda down an embankment against a tree. The occupant of the vehicle was trapped and crews used the jaws of...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
