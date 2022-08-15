Read full article on original website
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
ksro.com
DUI Checkpoint in Santa Rosa Saturday
Santa Rosa Police will have a checkpoint over the weekend. On Saturday evening from 6 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location, SRPD will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. As well as alcohol, police will be looking for impairment caused by legal and illegal drugs and cannabis.
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
ksro.com
Enrique Goldbaum Identified as Stabbing Victim Last Week in Santa Rosa
A stabbing victim in southwest Santa Rosa is being identified. Authorities say the victim of an August 11th stabbing was 34-year-old Enrique Goldbaum of Santa Rosa. Goldbaum was severely wounded that night at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was arrested for his death. Investigators are still trying to determine their relationship. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral costs, describing Goldbaum as a “loving, funny, hard working happy person.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Older Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Novato Traffic Crash
Pedestrian Walking on Bolling Drive Struck and Injured by Vehicle. An older pedestrian was hit by a car in Novato on August 13 and suffered major injuries in the traffic crash. The accident happened at about 6:50 p.m. along Bolling Drive close to the Marin Valley Drive intersection. The pedestrian was walking across Bolling Drive when the accident happened. The Novato Police Department reported that the injured pedestrian, age 70, was taken to a hospital for treatment and additional evaluation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Wrong-Way Driver in Napa Causes Five-Vehicle Accident
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Occur in Wrong-Way Driver Crash. An accident on August 19 in Napa caused by a wrong-way driver led to the death of one motorist and injuries to four others. Calls were placed to the Napa police and California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a multiple-vehicle collision along Highway 29 near Butler Bridge. According to the accident report, a driver going south along the northbound lanes of the highway hit four vehicles.
L.A. Weekly
Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
mendofever.com
Wrong-Way Driver Collides with Harley Motorcycle in Ukiah Killing 70-Year-Old Willits Man
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting...
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Find Drug Trafficking Items During Burglar Search of a Home
An investigation into a home alarm in Santa Rosa leads to the resident being arrested for drug trafficking. On Tuesday morning, police received a call from an alarm company about a residential burglary alarm located in the 1900-block of Fountainview Circle. They arrived to find the garage door wide open and the garage door to the residence unlocked. During a search for a potential burglar, officers found a large quantity of suspected narcotics inside the residence in plain view. After the area was clear, police got a search warrant for the residence and found over 5 pounds of suspected cocaine, $320,000 in cash, 2 handguns, an AR style rifle, and ammunition. Officers arrested the resident of the home, 39-year-old Ray Williams, for drug trafficking as well as 3 firearm charges.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Roadway Opened]State Route 20 Closed Near Upper Lake After Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead and Two With Major Injuries
A head-on collision near Upper Lake between a semi-truck and gray pickup has resulted in one fatality and patients suffering major injuries. Originally reported around 4:45 p.m., the collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 29 in Lake County. Multiple patients were initially trapped in the vehicles and over the last hour first responders have successfully extricated them.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
