PLACER COUNTY — As tips and theories about Kiely Rodni's whereabouts continue, the Placer County Sheriff's Office is concerned investigators are slowing down to look into duplicates."I just want my daughter home. I just want to know where she is," said Kiely Rodni's mother.Rodni went missing on Aug.6. Since then, law enforcement, friends, and family have been dedicated to finding her."We want to thank the community so much for trying to help us we know it comes from a good place," said Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Angela Musallam but investigators are overwhelmed."We've received over 1500 tips from day one,"...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO