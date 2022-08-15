Read full article on original website
Related
Son Stole Dad’s Cash While Leaving Body to Decompose in Recliner Chair for Years, Police Say
A man who died in July is suspected of having left his father’s body to rot for years in order to get hold of his money, authorities say. Randall Freer, 63, died last month in Jackson, California, after suffering an undisclosed medical condition, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Stark said. When a deputy was dispatched to carry out a next-of-kin notification at Freer’s father’s home in Wallace, California, he heard what sounded like a fan running. Peering through the window, the deputy saw a body sitting in a recliner. Stark said the advanced state of decomposition suggested the man...
People sending their Kiely Rodni tips and theories through multiple ways is slowing the search
PLACER COUNTY — As tips and theories about Kiely Rodni's whereabouts continue, the Placer County Sheriff's Office is concerned investigators are slowing down to look into duplicates."I just want my daughter home. I just want to know where she is," said Kiely Rodni's mother.Rodni went missing on Aug.6. Since then, law enforcement, friends, and family have been dedicated to finding her."We want to thank the community so much for trying to help us we know it comes from a good place," said Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Angela Musallam but investigators are overwhelmed."We've received over 1500 tips from day one,"...
foxla.com
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Son, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placerville identified
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The son and father who werefound dead inside a Placerville home in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide were identified as 35-year-old Joeseph James Ramey and 57-year-old Joeseph Merrill Ramey. | VIDEO ABOVE | Police: Son, father found dead in Placerville home in apparent...
Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “But can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
What we know about search for Kiely Rodni 11 days after her disappearance
The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni near Prosser Reservoir will scale back as an 11-day search has stalled with no new information. Placer County Sheriff's Detective Josh Barnhart said that after this week, the agencies working on the case would form a task force to share any new information. The agencies would switch off investigating tips rather than having multiple people working on the case on an ongoing basis. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After 15 Year Old Girl Dies in Fentanyl Overdose
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “We interrupt our regularly scheduled posts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni to share another important story. After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task...
Tracy man convicted of torturing, beating teen will have to wait for parole fate
TRACY -- A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was granted parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on March 30 after serving 11 years of his sentence for his role in abusing a then-16-year-old boy Kyle Ramirez.However, on Tuesday an En Banc hearing was held in Sacramento with the CDCR executive board after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Buckley and Son Injured in Dirt Bike Crash on Wolf Drive [Nevada County, CA]
7-Year-Old Boy and 38-Year-Old Man Injured in Dirt Bike Crash South of Retrac Way. The incident happened on August 14th at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Wolf Drive, south of Retrac Way. According to police, the boy was in front of the dirt bike holding the handle bar....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
Fox40
Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
Mountain Democrat
Suspects prey on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
CBS News
Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle
NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires. According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. The...
abc10.com
15-year-old Elk Grove student faces attempted murder charge after fire extinguisher attack
A video circulating from the violent attack at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove show a student hit with a fire extinguisher. He is now on concussion protocol.
Comments / 0