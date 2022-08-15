Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
KTNV
Fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed near Sunrise Hospital; drivers asked to avoid Desert Inn Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers were advised to avoid a section of Desert Inn Road on Friday morning after a fatal crash. On Friday, at approximately 4:58 a.m., a fatal collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Desert Inn Road, east of Joe W Brown Drive.
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
Juvenile shot and killed in North Las Vegas
A male juvenile was shot and killed in North Las Vegas near Alexander Road and Simmons Street, according to police.
Family identifies 15-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting
A local family has identified a teen killed in North Las Vegas as 15-year-old Walter Hidalgo, who went by Junior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police take suspect into custody for North Las Vegas shooting involving 2 men
NVLPD has taken a suspect into custody for a shooting that occurred on Aug. 11 near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police, SWAT negotiators on scene of barricade in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley. According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect […]
LVMPD investigating homicide in west Las Vegas near Grand Canyon, Patrick
Las Vegas police said that they are investigating a homicide in west Las Vegas on Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said. David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials. Investigators […]
North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl
North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the death of a middle school student who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from overdose
Las Vegas police said that a minor has been arrested for second degree murder in regards to a case back in February where a 15-year-old middle schooler overdosed from fentanyl.
wbrc.com
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Las Vegas woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of pit bull
A Las Vegas woman who said she couldn't get back home in time from a trip to California to personally care for two pit bulls left for days on an outside porch faces animal cruelty charges in the death of one dog and mistreatment of the other, police said Wednesday.
L.A. Weekly
Bisheba Gaines Dead, Jamara Williams Detained after DUI Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after DUI Collision near West Resorts World Drive. The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m., near West Resorts World Drive. Per reports, the driver of a 2016 BMW X6 was heading south at a high rate of speed on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching the Resorts World intersection. There, a Nissan driver made a sudden right turn onto Resorts World, directly into the path of the BMW.
Las Vegas family home damaged after severe flooding
Flooding can be expected after heavy rain, but it is hard to predict how severe it can get. A family living on the east side of the valley continues to clean up after their living room turned into a river as water leaked into their home on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
Police: Missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas has been located
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.
Comments / 0