beckershospitalreview.com
'This is doable': A roadmap to monkeypox response from Providence, 2 more systems
With a low hospitalization and death rate for monkeypox, health systems don't expect the outbreak to pose a large burden on inpatient care. Still, ramping up communication and infection control policies are key to alleviating employee concerns and providing effective care to infected patients who may show up in ambulatory settings, healthcare leaders say.
beckershospitalreview.com
Breakthrough monkeypox cases emerge
Preliminary reports on monkeypox vaccinations suggest the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, and some breakthrough cases are occurring, the World Health Organization said during an Aug. 17 media briefing. In some cases, breakthrough infections are occurring in people vaccinated after a monkeypox exposure, which is intended to reduce disease...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines
Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mississippi hospital remains closed for a second day due to defective sewer lines
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital remains closed a second day after a shutdown prompted by clogged sewer lines, the Enterprise Journal reported Aug. 16. While the clog has been cleared, the hospital has kept affected departments closed in the event of toxic gasses that may arise from the clog. The closure...
beckershospitalreview.com
GSK inks deal with UNICEF to provide 18M malaria vaccines
With a $170 million deal, UNICEF will acquire 18 million malaria vaccines from GSK, a global pharmaceutical company based in London. GSK is the only drugmaker with an approved malaria vaccine, called Mosquirix. Since its approval, Mosquirix was deployed in 2019 to three African countries in a primary phase with plans to expand the vaccine's access to more sub-Saharan countries.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nebraska's 1st suspected death from brain-eating amoeba reported
A child in Nebraska is suspected to have died from a rare instance of being infected by a brain-eating amoeba, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Aug. 17. The CDC is conducting further testing to confirm, ABC News reported Aug. 18. If confirmed, it would be the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital computer systems hacked, patient Social Security numbers exposed
Russian hackers known as the Karakurt gang have allegedly breached computer systems at Texas-based Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center, according to an Aug. 16 report from local news source CBS 11. On July 5, the hospital and two ASCs said they noticed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Essentia hospital nurses authorize strike
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Aug. 16 to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at Essentia Health-Moose Lake (Minn.). The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Union members at...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 states with highest, lowest MRSA rates
Hospitals in Vermont have the lowest rate of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections in the country, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The HAI measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during their inpatient stay, when compared to similar hospitals.
beckershospitalreview.com
300+ Best Buy stores to sell over-the-counter hearing aids
Best Buy will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law Aug. 16, CNBC reported Aug. 17. Best Buy said more than 300 of its stores will have hearing solutions displays with about 10 hearing devices available at each location, as well as an online hearing assessment tool.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawmakers urge Biden administration for improved healthcare cybersecurity practices
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) urged the Biden administration to strengthen the federal government's cyber defenses in healthcare amid a spike in cyberattacks, The Hill reported Aug. 18. In a letter addressed to the Department of Health and Human Services, the lawmakers pushed the agency to...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS home health payment update 'woefully inadequate,' hospital group says
The American Hospital Association said the CMS proposed 3.3 percent market basket update for Medicare home health agencies in 2023 is "woefully inadequate,'' especially when combined with an "unprecedented" behavioral offset. The proposed market basket update does not does not capture the unprecedented inflationary environment home health agencies — and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where innovation is needed most in healthcare
Innovative solutions are needed in almost every aspect of healthcare including its delivery to consumers, its technology and its business models. Three health system chief innovation officers told Becker's areas where healthcare innovation can grow. Question: Where do you think innovation is most needed in the healthcare space?. Note: Responses...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharma giants slam Medicare drug price negotiation
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 opens the door for Medicare to negotiate prices for certain drugs — a change that drug manufacturers strongly oppose. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Aug. 16. The sweeping $739 billion reconciliation package contains some of the most significant changes to Medicare in years, particularly the dynamic between the federal health insurance program and drugmakers.
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of CEOs prep for 'brief and shallow' recession
Nonprofit research group the Conference Board released its "Measure of CEO Confidence" report for the third quarter of the year, revealing that 81 percent of CEOs who were surveyed are expecting "a brief and shallow recession, with limited global spillover." Only 7 percent of respondents said they do not expect...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 revenue cycle leaders weigh in on staffing challenges
Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing revenue cycle leaders today. Here are what five leaders recently told Becker's about that issue. James O'Connell. Director of revenue cycle at Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.):. Currently, I believe the greatest challenge to most hospitals is maintaining staff in the revenue cycle....
beckershospitalreview.com
Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA, Joint Commission launch comprehensive heart attack center certification
The American Heart Association, in collaboration with the Joint Commission, launched a new certification July 1 to ensure effective care for patients experiencing cardiac events. The Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification completed the available cardiac systems of care program and provided a new standard of certified care, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
California state mental hospital workers face violence, forced overtime, report finds
The California Legislature should examine factors contributing to high employee turnover in the state's mental hospitals, including violence against employees and long hours, an Aug. 12 analysis from the California Legislative Analyst's Office recommends. According to the report, employees contend with on-the-job violence and forced overtime. From the beginning of...
