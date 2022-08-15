Read full article on original website
With mountain of opioid lawsuits, Endo files for bankruptcy
Endo International, an Ireland and Malvern, Pa.-based pharmaceutical company, filed for bankruptcy Aug. 16 as it shoulders about 31,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the opioid crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal. Endo followed a strategy other pharmaceutical businesses are employing: Bankruptcy code Chapter 11. The code acts...
300+ Best Buy stores to sell over-the-counter hearing aids
Best Buy will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law Aug. 16, CNBC reported Aug. 17. Best Buy said more than 300 of its stores will have hearing solutions displays with about 10 hearing devices available at each location, as well as an online hearing assessment tool.
US to roll back coverage of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments starting this fall
The Biden administration is set to begin shifting costs of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the commercial market, ending the practice of the U.S. government purchasing the drugs and making them available at no cost, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 18. HHS is set to hold an Aug. 30...
Home health startup AlayaCare cuts workforce by 14%
AlayaCare, a tech startup that focuses on home healthcare, has let go of 60 employees, or 14% of its workforce, BetaKit reported Aug. 16. The company provides artificial intelligence-enabled software to home and community-based health care providers that allows them to schedule, document and bill for care. The firm also offers patient portals.
GSK inks deal with UNICEF to provide 18M malaria vaccines
With a $170 million deal, UNICEF will acquire 18 million malaria vaccines from GSK, a global pharmaceutical company based in London. GSK is the only drugmaker with an approved malaria vaccine, called Mosquirix. Since its approval, Mosquirix was deployed in 2019 to three African countries in a primary phase with plans to expand the vaccine's access to more sub-Saharan countries.
What CVS Health has done since the Amazon-One Medical deal
Amazon's $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical has dramatically changed the healthcare market since the deal was announced in July. However, pharmacy retail and healthcare giant CVS Health has also been active since Amazon acquired One Medical. CVS pursued a partnership with One Medical before Amazon purchased the company in...
Pharma giants slam Medicare drug price negotiation
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 opens the door for Medicare to negotiate prices for certain drugs — a change that drug manufacturers strongly oppose. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Aug. 16. The sweeping $739 billion reconciliation package contains some of the most significant changes to Medicare in years, particularly the dynamic between the federal health insurance program and drugmakers.
Henry Ford Health reports negative operating margin
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health ended the first half of this year with an operating loss, according to financial documents released Aug. 15. In the first two quarters of this year, Henry Ford Health reported revenue of $3.41 billion, up from $3.36 billion in the same period a year earlier. Net patient service revenue and healthcare premium revenue were up year over year. The health system attributed the increase in patient service revenue to higher pharmacy and outpatient volume.
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates
An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials. "We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines
Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump
N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18. Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18. Impella BTR received FDA...
