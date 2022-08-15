Read full article on original website
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
Major Boost to state train route
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Yes, a Midwest Woman Really Did Get Whizzed on by a Squirrel
And you thought you were having a bad day. A new video is proof that a Midwest woman really did get whizzed on by a very impolite squirrel. Someone is gonna have a story to tell for years. This happened recently in Saginaw, Michigan. I'll let the lady tell her own story cause it's better than anything I could make up:
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash In Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay. No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mystery Virus Killing Dogs
HARRISON – Prior to addressing the Clare County Board of Commissioners during its Aug. 17 meeting, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks shared with the Cleaver some sad and disturbing information. An unidentified virus, symptomatically similar to canine parvovirus, has been affecting dogs in the state. She said it was found in Otsego County first, where there were 20 cases.
Tuscola County Crash Injures Essexville Woman
A Bay County woman was hurt in a Tuscola County crash that happened Wednesday. Just after 12:30pm Tuscola Deputies, Unionville Fire Crews and EMS were sent to a one vehicle crash on M25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township. Initial investigation showed the 46 year old woman from Essexville suffered a medical problem while travelling Northbound on M25 causing her to lose control, leave the roadway and strike a group of trees. The victim was seriously injured and was transported by Airlift to a Saginaw Hospital for treatment. Her name was not released.
Saginaw police looking for 2 men who have been stealing rent checks from apartment deposit boxes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of men stealing rent checks from area apartments. Two men on Aug. 5 stolen rent checks from deposit boxes at Bridgton Place Townhomes, 359 Vestry Drive in Saginaw. They did so not by breaking open the collection boxes but by fishing the checks from slots in them, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
