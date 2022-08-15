ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, MI

wsgw.com

Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County

Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Harrison, MI
WNEM

Major Boost to state train route

ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18

An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
9&10 News

Person
Mick Haley
CBS Detroit

Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash In Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay. No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Mystery Virus Killing Dogs

HARRISON – Prior to addressing the Clare County Board of Commissioners during its Aug. 17 meeting, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks shared with the Cleaver some sad and disturbing information. An unidentified virus, symptomatically similar to canine parvovirus, has been affecting dogs in the state. She said it was found in Otsego County first, where there were 20 cases.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Crash Injures Essexville Woman

A Bay County woman was hurt in a Tuscola County crash that happened Wednesday. Just after 12:30pm Tuscola Deputies, Unionville Fire Crews and EMS were sent to a one vehicle crash on M25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township. Initial investigation showed the 46 year old woman from Essexville suffered a medical problem while travelling Northbound on M25 causing her to lose control, leave the roadway and strike a group of trees. The victim was seriously injured and was transported by Airlift to a Saginaw Hospital for treatment. Her name was not released.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MLive

Saginaw police looking for 2 men who have been stealing rent checks from apartment deposit boxes

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of men stealing rent checks from area apartments. Two men on Aug. 5 stolen rent checks from deposit boxes at Bridgton Place Townhomes, 359 Vestry Drive in Saginaw. They did so not by breaking open the collection boxes but by fishing the checks from slots in them, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW, MI

