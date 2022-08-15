ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
Union, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Education
Washington State
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
KDRV

2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho

My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
IDAHO STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Updated Income Guidelines from Energy Trust of Oregon Offer New Opportunities for Installing Solar at Home

Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps people and organizations reduce their energy use and benefit from renewable power, has increased income guidelines for cash incentives that make installing solar at home more affordable for families with low-to-moderate incomes. Energy Trust’s Solar Within Reach offer provides higher cash incentives...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Free AC units available for those who are at high risk

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify. Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free...
LANE COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR

