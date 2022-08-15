Read full article on original website
KXL
Oregon Department Of Education Announces Plans For COVID In the Classroom
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education on Wednesday announced COVID-19 plans for the upcoming school year. Decisions about COVID in the classroom will be made locally. ODE Director Colt Gill said that plan worked well last year, “As the year progressed, we moved more and more to...
KATU.com
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
opb.org
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
KTVZ
Central Oregon Equine Outreach takes in, cares for 4 badly neglected ponies from Willamette Valley
Central Oregon Equine Rescue is providing some major veterinary care for four ponies from the Willamette Valley that used to lead a pampered life, until their owners got seriously ill in recent years. You can learn more on their Facebook page, including how to help them with the costs of what they'll need.
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
4 Oregon community colleges among top 20 in U.S., report says
From the coast to the mountain ranges in the eastern part of the state, Oregon is filled with some top-notch community colleges.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
3 chipmakers are eyeing blockbuster Oregon projects – but land shortage, regulation and taxes may get in the way, task force says
A task force of top business and political leaders issued their long-awaited report Wednesday on the future of the state’s chip industry, warning that Oregon risks missing out on billions of dollars in private spending and thousands of new jobs unless it makes immediate changes to improve the state’s appeal.
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
cascadebusnews.com
Updated Income Guidelines from Energy Trust of Oregon Offer New Opportunities for Installing Solar at Home
Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps people and organizations reduce their energy use and benefit from renewable power, has increased income guidelines for cash incentives that make installing solar at home more affordable for families with low-to-moderate incomes. Energy Trust’s Solar Within Reach offer provides higher cash incentives...
Here’s why Oregonians say they quit their jobs in the last 2 years
Since 2021, the U.S. has been working its way through The Great Resignation, where many workers have left their jobs in search of better options. Oregon is no exception.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
ijpr.org
Key challenge for Oregon’s next governor: Can she solve the homelessness crisis?
For years, Oregon has underbuilt housing, underfunded the mental health system and more recently, battled wildfires that have wiped out homes. The pandemic devastated already weak safety nets. Now, the unsheltered crisis has reached every corner of the state. The three women hoping to be governor — Republican Christine Drazan,...
kezi.com
Free AC units available for those who are at high risk
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify. Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
