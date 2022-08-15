Dunzo! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Break Up After Nearly 3 Years of Dating

It's over! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have split after nearly three years of dating, a source told In Touch .

The actor, 32, “dumped” his former flame, 26, a “couple of months ago.” says the source, adding, “He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended. She is heartbroken.”

The couple were first linked in December 2019 after they were spotted having lunch with his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth . It seemed their relationship was moving fast, and they already had his parents’ blessing .

"Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella. “[They] think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley," a separate insider told In Touch at the time, referring to Liam's ex-wife, Miley Cyrus .

A second source close to the stars agreed. “Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, she’s fun, intelligent and sweet-natured,” they told In Touch . “You can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.” By January, it was clear Liam and Gabriella were serious about each other . They even celebrated his birthday with family in Byron Bay, Australia.

Though the celebration was small and relaxed, the pair also planned a “romantic getaway” for just the two of them. And while they kept their relationship low-key and off social media, they proved they were just as hot and heavy in February as ever as they were spotted after sharing lunch at celebrity hot spot The Ivy.

Prior to his romance with Gabriella, Liam split from ex-wife Miley , 29, in August 2019 and was briefly linked to actress Maddison Brown the following October.

Liam and Gabriella seemed to be going strong at the beginning of this year. The model shared a shirtless photo of the Isn’t It Romantic star when he turned 32 in January. “Birthday boy,” she captioned the tribute, adding a red heart emoji.

They were also spotted hiking together around Byron Bay in Australia in February, despite the pair quietly moving to Los Angeles in October 2021,

The former couple kept their relationship very quiet during their time together. Gabriella opened up a bit about why they chose to stay so private during an interview with Stellar Magazine in December 2021.

"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," the model said at the time. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

She continued, "I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me … But he's great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."