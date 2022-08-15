ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Blended Family! Jennifer Lopez Spends Quality Time With Emme and Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Blended family! Jennifer Lopez spent quality time with her child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck ’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck , during an outing together in New York City on Sunday, August 14.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage! J. Lo and Ben’s PDA Photos

The trio looked incredibly trendy as they headed into high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman to do some shopping during their Sunday funday.

J. Lo, 53, looked fit in grey bicycle shorts, a white pullover and a Gucci crossbody bag. Emme, 14, who is known for their edgy style , rocked baggy jeans and sneakers with an oversize brown corduroy jacket. Violet, 16, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner , also showed off her cute personal style by pairing colorful sandals with dark orange pants and a graphic T-shirt.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Argo actor, 50, have been spending a lot of time with each other’s kids since getting married in Las Vegas on July 16. The pair got engaged in April, nearly two decades since their first engagement ended back in 2004.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers actress wrote on her website following her and Ben’s nuptials. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued about their special day, “So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Jennifer Lopez's 6 Engagement Rings Will Have You ~On the Floor~: Photos

A source told In Touch that Jen was “so ecstatic” after the Town director popped the question, adding, “She had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when ... It was one of the happiest moments in her life — In both their lives.”

In addition to Violet, Ben and Garner, 50, are also parents to daughter Seraphina and son Samuel. J. Lo shares Emme and their twin brother, Max Muñiz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony .

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer’s NYC outing with Emme and Violet!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Violet Affleck
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Plan to Have a 3-Day Wedding Following Las Vegas Ceremony: Details

The celebration continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be having a second wedding ceremony one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple plan to spend three days celebrating the major milestone, starting on Friday, August 19, and continuing into the weekend. Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, will be surrounded by their loved ones after opting for a more low-key wedding last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Blended Family#Argo
In Style

Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

There's fame, and then there's Bennifer-level fame. And one downside of being so iconic is the constant paparazzi attention that comes along with it. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck apparently wasn't happy about the lack of privacy he had during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source shared, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy