30 Hours Only! The Drop x Jennie Jenkins Just Launched on Amazon

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

The newest collab collection from The Drop just launched on Amazon... which means time is already running out! The Drop's limited-edition releases are all very limited, with each piece made to order. That means you only have 30 hours to shop before everything is gone for good!

This time around, The Drop collaborated with London-based fashion and beauty content creator Jennie Jenkins , a.k.a. @thejenniejenkins on Instagram. She put together some gorgeous mix-and-match pieces to wear on vacation, for nights out and beyond. This collection will be available until 5:15 p.m. on August 16 (or until it sells out). Shop our five top picks from the collection below and remember to shop fast!

This Knit Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbMpq_0hI30afD00
Amazon

On her Instagram, Jenkins wrote that this dress "fits like a dream" and "hugs you in all the right places." It's stretchy and comfortable, but seriously figure-flattering!

See it!

Get The Drop Treetop One Shoulder Knit Dress by @thejenniejenkins for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Wide Leg Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bQga_0hI30afD00
Amazon

We are majorly into flowy, patterned pants lately. They're hard to resist — and in this case, we won't. We totally want the matching top too!

See it!

Get The Drop Women's Abstract Print Wide Leg Pants by @thejenniejenkins for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lime Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7CJb_0hI30afD00
Amazon

This bold top is the ultimate example of how you can take a staple style and elevate it to the extreme. The dropped shoulders and the exaggerated cuffs are everything!

See it!

Get The Drop Women's Lime Drop Shoulder Shirt by @thejenniejenkins for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This One-Shoulder Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lav11_0hI30afD00
Amazon

This 100% cotton blouse has every detail perfected. The loose fit, the functional waist wrap, the ruching and beyond — we just love!

See it!

Get The Drop Women's White One Shoulder Long Sleeve Top by @thejenniejenkins for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Color Switch!

Amazon

If you're liking what you're seeing but thinking about how much you'd prefer a piece in a different color, you're in luck. You can also grab some pieces in different shades, such as the knit dress or the one-shoulder top in mango yellow!

Your Hair Will Thank You for Buying These Trendy Claw Clips — Just $8 for 6

Read article

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of The Drop collection here , plus Staples by the Drop! Don't forget to also check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite finds below:

